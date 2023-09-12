City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

I-Apple Imemezela Ukutholakala kwe-watchOS 10 enezici Ezijabulisayo

Septhemba 12, 2023
During Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event, the company revealed that the highly anticipated watchOS 10 will officially be available on September 18. This update is not only a significant facelift for watchOS but also brings back the beloved “Glances” feature from the original Apple Watch.

One of the notable changes in watchOS 10 is the shift from focusing on individual apps to using widgets on every watch face. Simply turning the Digital Crown grants users quick access to various features like timers, music, or even a podcast episode that is being streamed.

Apple seems to have taken into consideration the confusion many users faced with multitasking on watchOS. By reorienting the platform towards simpler tasks, rather than flipping through multiple app screens, the user experience becomes more intuitive. It is possible that Apple recognized the popularity of the Siri watch face, which provided a similar array of widgets, and decided to leverage this concept.

In addition to the new watch faces, Palette and Woodstock and Snoopy, watchOS 10 comes with several other enhancements. The Activity app allows users to add corner shortcuts, offering even greater convenience. Moreover, the Compass app automatically logs the location of the last cellular connectivity, ensuring that users can easily backtrack to make an emergency call if needed.

However, it is important to note that watchOS 10 will only be compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or later models and requires an iPhone XS running iOS 17.

With the release of watchOS 10, Apple Watch users can look forward to a more streamlined and dynamic experience. Stay updated with all the news from Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event here.

Izincazelo:
– watchOS: The operating system developed by Apple specifically for its Apple Watch.
– Glances: A feature on the original Apple Watch that allowed users to view essential information from apps without having to open them.
– Widgets: Small and compact applications that provide specific information or functionality on a user’s device screen.

Imithombo:
– Apple (official announcement)

