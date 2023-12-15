An avid fan of the Game Boy Color classic Link’s Awakening recently created an unofficial PC port of the game, which quickly gained viral attention on social media. The port, known as “Link’s Awakening DX HD,” featured enhanced HD visuals, smoother scrolling at 120fps, and widescreen support. However, shortly after its release on itch.io, the game’s creator, under the username ‘linksawakeningdxhd,’ had to pull it offline due to a takedown notice from Nintendo.

The takedown notice, issued by Nintendo of America Inc., stated that the unofficial PC port infringed upon the company’s copyrights for The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. It demanded the immediate removal of the download and information page for the game. Nintendo, known for its strict stance on fan projects, has taken similar actions in the past.

The unofficial PC port gained attention for its unique feature that allowed players to zoom out and have a complete view of Koholint Island, with non-playable characters (NPCs) and enemies actively moving around. This feature garnered excitement among fans who were eager to explore the game world from a different perspective.

While it is disappointing for fans of the unofficial PC port, many expected this outcome given Nintendo’s history of protecting its intellectual property. In fact, Nintendo released an official remake of Link’s Awakening for the Nintendo Switch in 2019, which received positive reviews for its faithful recreation of the original game.

Nintendo’s swift action in issuing the takedown notice serves as a reminder to creators and fans that unauthorized use of their copyrighted material will not be tolerated. While the unofficial PC port showcased the dedication and creativity of fans, it is essential to respect the rights of intellectual property owners.

Moving forward, fans eagerly await Nintendo’s future projects and the possibility of officially bringing classic games to new platforms.