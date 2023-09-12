City Life

Amandla Olayini Womyalo we-Linux: Ukuqedwa Kwethebhu Nomlando

The Linux operating system is often associated with the need to use complex commands to accomplish tasks. However, this is no longer the case. The Linux desktop has greatly evolved over the years, and it is now possible to use Linux without ever running a single command. Nevertheless, for some users, the power offered by the Linux Command Line Interface (CLI) can be enticing.

There are two features of the Linux command line that can greatly enhance its efficiency: tab completion and history. Tab completion allows you to easily find and complete commands that you may not remember in their entirety. For example, if you know a command starts with “sys,” but you can’t recall the full command, simply type “sys” and hit Tab. The command line will automatically fill in the rest of the command.

The command history feature is equally useful. By pressing the up arrow on your keyboard, you can scroll through the commands you have previously entered. This allows you to quickly find and re-run commands without having to type them out again. Once you find the desired command in the history, pressing Enter will execute it, as though you had just typed it.

These tricks can be incredibly helpful for both novice and experienced Linux users. They make using the command line less intimidating and more efficient, saving time and hassle. By familiarizing yourself with tab completion and history, you can fully harness the power of the Linux CLI and take advantage of its capabilities.

