Fortnite fans rejoice! Epic Games has announced the highly anticipated return of the Reboot Rally event, set to take place in Fortnite OG from November 3rd to December 2nd, 2023. This popular event allows players to earn free items by teaming up with friends who haven’t played the game in a while or are newcomers to the Fortnite universe.

To participate in the Reboot Rally, players must invite a friend who has played Fortnite for less than two hours in the thirty days leading up to November 2nd, 2023. Invitations can be sent either through the game itself or from the official website dedicated to this limited-time promotion.

By completing a series of quests and bonus goals during the event, players can unlock a range of exciting free items. These rewards include the Infernal GG Emoticon, the Burning Dragon Wrap, the Skerran Glider, and the Knight’s Treachery Pickaxe. The more quests and bonus goals players complete, the more points they will accumulate to unlock these exclusive rewards.

The Reboot Rally features both Daily Quests and Campaign Quests. Daily Quests offer the opportunity to earn points by completing specific tasks with invited friends. The more Daily Quests completed, the higher the chances of earning more points towards unlocking the coveted free items.

The Campaign Quests, on the other hand, come in multiple phases and involve rallying friends and earning experience in various game modes such as Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences. Each phase completed will reward players with points to add to their total.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to earn exclusive items and enjoy Fortnite with your friends! Mark your calendars for the Reboot Rally event starting on November 3rd, and get ready to embark on thrilling quests and challenges in the Fortnite OG world.

Imibuzo Evame Ukubuzwa (FAQ)

1. When is the Reboot Rally event taking place?

The Reboot Rally event is scheduled to run from November 3rd to December 2nd, 2023, in Fortnite OG.

2. How do I participate in the Reboot Rally?

To participate, you need to invite a friend who has played Fortnite for less than two hours in the thirty days prior to November 2nd, 2023. Invitations can be sent in-game or through the official website.

3. What rewards can I earn during the Reboot Rally?

By completing quests and bonus goals, players can earn free items such as the Infernal GG Emoticon, the Burning Dragon Wrap, the Skerran Glider, and the Knight’s Treachery Pickaxe.

4. How do Daily Quests work?

Daily Quests allow players to earn points by completing specific tasks with their invited friends. The more Daily Quests completed, the more points players accumulate towards unlocking the free items.

5. What are the Campaign Quests?

Campaign Quests involve rallying friends and earning experience in various game modes, such as Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences. Completing each phase of the Campaign Quests rewards players with points towards their total count.