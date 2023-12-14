Isibopho Esingapheli Phakathi Kwendodana Nonina

In a quaint suburban Virginia home in 1985, a young Hubert Davis experienced the joys of a loving family. But the idyllic picture soon shattered when his mother, Bobbie Webb Davis, was diagnosed with oral cancer. Despite the devastating news, Hubert became his mother’s rock, supporting her through her treatments and becoming her driver as she underwent radiation sessions.

Reflecting on those difficult times, Hubert remembers the special moments spent with his mom in the car. They would engage in heartfelt conversations about life, family, and their aspirations. These moments were invaluable to him, realizing their significance as they were happening. Hubert’s devotion to his mother was unwavering, attending to her needs and ensuring that she never missed any of his athletic pursuits, even when she was recovering from surgery.

Now, as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, Hubert Davis uses his platform to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. The team is set to play in the Jimmy V Classic, an event named after legendary NC State coach Jim Valvano, who created the V Foundation for Cancer Research before his death. The V Foundation has since awarded over $350 million in cancer research grants, with a record $43 million granted this year.

The impact of cancer has also been felt within the North Carolina basketball community. Stuart Scott, a beloved UNC alum and ESPN personality, lost his battle with cancer in 2015. Eric Montross, a former UNC basketball player, recently stepped away from broadcasting to prioritize cancer advocacy.

The story of Hubert Davis and his mother serves as a powerful reminder of the unbreakable bond between a child and their parent. Despite the pain and adversity that cancer brings, it also reveals the strength and resilience of the human spirit. Through his experiences, Hubert Davis continues to honor his mother’s memory and strives to make her proud in everything he does.