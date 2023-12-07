Izikole zaseNorth Carolina naseVirginia Zibambezelekile Ngenxa Yezimo Zezulu Ezibandayo

Several school districts in North Carolina and Virginia have announced delays for Wednesday morning due to the potential for icy weather conditions. This announcement comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

One of the affected districts is Alleghany County Schools, which will be operating on a two-hour delay on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This delay applies to both staff and students. The school authorities urge everyone to use caution when traveling during these conditions. To stay updated on the latest weather forecast and news, individuals are encouraged to download the WXII app.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the North Carolina and Virginia mountains, including Ashe and Watauga Counties in North Carolina, as well as Grayson County, Virginia. This advisory is in effect until 4:00 p.m. on Friday. The advisory serves as a warning for potentially hazardous winter weather conditions in these regions.

With winter approaching, many are curious about the snowfall outlook for North Carolina. Early indications suggest that the state could experience above-average snowfall this year. To learn more about the winter weather predictions for North Carolina, visit the provided link.

