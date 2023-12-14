I-Nokia 110 4G kanye ne-Nokia 106 4G Thola Usekelo Lwezinhlelo Zokusebenza Zefu e-India

Nokia users in India are in for a treat as HMD, the parent company of Nokia, has announced the introduction of integrated Cloud Apps to the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 106 4G. These popular budget-friendly phones are currently priced at Rs. 2,399 and Rs. 2,199, respectively.

With the latest update, users can now access YouTube Shorts and other cloud-based applications on their Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 106 4G handsets. By simply tapping on the Cloud icon and signing in with their Google IDs, users can enjoy a range of new features on their phones.

Apart from YouTube Shorts, the cloud services also offer news updates, weather forecasts, and cricket scores, among other things. In addition, there are seven more apps supported, including BBC Hindi, Sokoban, 2048 Game, and Tetris.

The Nokia 106 4G features a 1.8-inch QVGA display and runs on the Series 30+ operating system. It supports FM radio connectivity with wired and wireless modes and comes with an inbuilt MP3 player. The phone is powered by a 1,450mAh battery that promises up to eight hours of battery life.

The Nokia 110 4G shares similar specifications with its display, battery, and operating system. It also boasts an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. Both phones come with a micro-USB port and support Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, they already launched with an inbuilt UPI application that allows users to make instant, contactless payments.

Nokia continues to provide affordable and reliable options to its users in India. The introduction of Cloud Apps to the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 106 4G enhances the user experience, offering more entertainment and convenience on these budget-friendly devices.