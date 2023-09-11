City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Izindaba

Ilebhu ye-Biomedical Physics Ithola Isibonelelo Sikahulumeni Sokwelashwa Okusekelwe Nge-Laser Yomdlavuza Wezibeletho

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septhemba 11, 2023
Ilebhu ye-Biomedical Physics Ithola Isibonelelo Sikahulumeni Sokwelashwa Okusekelwe Nge-Laser Yomdlavuza Wezibeletho

A lab at Northeastern University has been awarded a $2.7 million grant to develop a new treatment for ovarian cancer. The treatment will use lasers to identify and target chemo-resistant cancer cells while boosting the patient’s immune system. The research project, called “Fractionated photoimmunotherapy to harness low-dose immunostimulation in ovarian cancer,” is a collaboration between Northeastern University, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Moffitt Cancer Center.

Ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest cancers among women, and is often diagnosed in late stages. Current treatment options for advanced-stage ovarian cancer involve surgery to remove tumors, followed by high-dose-intensity chemotherapy. However, these treatments often reach their limits due to drug-resistance and dose-limiting toxicity. There is a need for more effective treatment approaches that can also engage the patient’s immune system to fight cancer.

The laser-based treatment, known as photodynamic therapy or photoimmunotherapy, has already been tested in pilot clinical trials and has shown promise. By using specific antibodies that target cancer cells and carrying photoactive molecules, the treatment can activate reactive species in a localized area, causing damage to chemo-resistant cancer cells. The advantage of this treatment is that it also primes the immune system for follow-up immunotherapy, potentially sparing “good” immune cells and removing “bad” tumor cells that inhibit the immune system.

In addition to the treatment, the lab is also working on developing a miniature microscope that can be inserted into the body to assess tumors using light. The microscope will use short pulses of light transmitted through an optical fiber for imaging. Currently, such devices are large and expensive, but the lab aims to create a lightweight, portable laser device that will cost around $10,000.

The research is highly interdisciplinary, involving mathematics, physics, photophysics, quantum physics, biophysics, biochemistry, and tumor immunology. Northeastern University will conduct the experimental work for the treatment, while the Enderling lab will use mathematical oncology to project how a tumor will respond to the treatment. Computational modeling will also be used to simulate various conditions that cannot be tested experimentally.

This research shows promising potential for developing a laser-based treatment that can specifically target chemo-resistant ovarian cancer cells and stimulate the patient’s immune system to fight back. The development of a miniature microscope will also provide valuable insights into tumor cells and guide further experiments and treatments.

Imithombo:
– Northeastern Global News
- I-American Cancer Society

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Izindaba

Ukuqonda Isikhombi Somcibisholo ku-iPhone Yakho: Kusho Ukuthini?

Septhemba 16, 2023 UMampho Brescia
Izindaba

I-Undertale Merch entsha igubha iminyaka engu-8

Septhemba 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Izindaba

I-Honor's Magic V2: I-Game-Changer Kumklamo Ogoqekayo

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

I-Russian and US Astronauts Dock with International Space Station Phakathi Nezinxushunxushu Eziqhubekayo E-Ukraine

Septhemba 16, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Ubuchwepheshe

Amadombolo e-Apple enziwe ekhaya azothengiswa ku-Apple Festival

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Ubuchwepheshe

Ubuchwepheshe: I-Apple Ithuthukisa Umugqa Womkhiqizo Ngokuthuthuka Okujabulisayo

Septhemba 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-SpaceX Ikhiphe Ngempumelelo AmaSathelayithi e-Starlink angama-22 asuka e-Cape Canaveral

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana