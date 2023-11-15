Is a PS Vita 2 on the Horizon?

The original 2011 PlayStation Vita may not have had the success Sony hoped for, but fans of the handheld console have been eagerly waiting for a potential PS Vita 2. However, recent developments suggest that this might remain a wishful thinking and not a reality.

At the 2023 PlayStation showcase, rumors of a new Sony console sparked anticipation among Vita enthusiasts. Many believed that a revised PS Vita could be in the works, despite its discontinuation in 2019. Unfortunately, these expectations were not met.

Sony has taken a different approach to address the handheld market with the launch of the PlayStation Portal. While the streaming accessory has gained popularity, it does not quite compare to the versatility offered by competitors like the Nintendo Switch or portable gaming PCs such as the ASUS Rog Ally and the Steam Deck. It’s uncertain whether the marketplace needs another handheld console, with so many options already available.

So, is there any hope for a PS Vita successor?

Sony has made it clear that they prefer to distance themselves from the handheld console market. Their focus lies with the PlayStation Portal, a streaming-only device designed to enhance the gaming experience on the PS5. While it has been an expensive addition to the console, it showcases Sony’s commitment to expanding the PS5 ecosystem.

With the advent of new genres of handheld devices like the Steam Deck and the Switch, any potential PS Vita 2 would have to either cater to hardcore gamers or find a middle ground between its competitors. Given recent developments, it seems unlikely that Sony will pursue this path anytime soon.

Why did Sony abandon the Vita?

Sony discontinued the production of the PS Vita in 2019 after selling approximately 10-15 million units. Although it may seem like a substantial number, it pales in comparison to the 154 million Nintendo DS consoles sold worldwide. The PS Vita’s high manufacturing costs, limited game library, and lack of critical acclaim contributed to its demise.

While we can’t predict the future, it seems improbable that a PS Vita 2 will be released in the near future. The PlayStation Portal, with its cloud gaming capabilities, is Sony’s focus, and the handheld console market is already saturated with options. However, it’s worth noting that if Sony were to release a new handheld device, there would surely be a market for it. Only time will tell whether the Portal meets expectations and whether Sony will revisit the idea of a handheld console bearing the iconic PlayStation name.

Is Sony planning to release a PS Vita 2?

As of now, there is no concrete evidence or official announcement suggesting that Sony is working on a PS Vita 2. The focus seems to be on the PlayStation Portal and expanding the PS5 ecosystem.

Why did Sony discontinue the PS Vita?

Sony discontinued the PS Vita due to several factors, including high manufacturing costs, a limited game library, and the handheld console’s failure to achieve critical acclaim. It simply did not perform as well as anticipated.

What is the PlayStation Portal?

The PlayStation Portal is a streaming accessory for the PS5. It allows users to stream games from the console to a handheld device. However, it does not provide the same gaming experience as a dedicated handheld console like the PS Vita or the Nintendo Switch.

