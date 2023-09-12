City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Izindaba

I-Apple yethula i-iPhone 15 Pro nge-A17 Pro Chip: Ukusebenza Okusheshayo kanye nekhono leRaytracing

ByGabriel Botha

Septhemba 12, 2023
I-Apple yethula i-iPhone 15 Pro nge-A17 Pro Chip: Ukusebenza Okusheshayo kanye nekhono leRaytracing

Apple has unveiled the latest addition to its iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro, featuring the powerful A17 Pro chip. This new Apple Silicon chip is manufactured using a cutting-edge 3 nanometer process and boasts an impressive 19 billion transistors. The A17 Pro chip not only delivers a 10% increase in performance for the high-performance cores but also showcases a remarkable 20% improvement in GPU performance. With these enhancements, the iPhone 15 Pro is set to maintain its position as the fastest smartphone in the market.

One of the major highlights of the A17 Pro chip is its ability to support hardware-accelerated raytracing, a feature previously only available in high-end gaming consoles and PCs. With this technology, the iPhone 15 Pro can deliver highly realistic lighting rendering in real-time, making it the first smartphone to achieve this level of graphical capability.

Furthermore, Apple has equipped the A17 Pro chip with a USB-3 controller, enabling data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps through the iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C port. This represents a significant improvement compared to the older USB-2 speeds supported by the Lightning port, providing users with a faster and more efficient connection for transferring files and multimedia content.

The iPhone 15 Pro, powered by the A17 Pro chip, will be available for pre-order starting this Friday, with in-store sales commencing on September 22. As Apple continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, the iPhone 15 Pro promises to deliver an unparalleled user experience with its exceptional performance and cutting-edge features.

Imithombo:
- I-apula

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Izindaba

Ukuqonda Isikhombi Somcibisholo ku-iPhone Yakho: Kusho Ukuthini?

Septhemba 16, 2023 UMampho Brescia
Izindaba

I-Undertale Merch entsha igubha iminyaka engu-8

Septhemba 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Izindaba

I-Honor's Magic V2: I-Game-Changer Kumklamo Ogoqekayo

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphuthelwe

Ubuchwepheshe

Amadombolo e-Apple enziwe ekhaya azothengiswa ku-Apple Festival

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Ubuchwepheshe

Ubuchwepheshe: I-Apple Ithuthukisa Umugqa Womkhiqizo Ngokuthuthuka Okujabulisayo

Septhemba 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-SpaceX Ikhiphe Ngempumelelo AmaSathelayithi e-Starlink angama-22 asuka e-Cape Canaveral

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Ubuchwepheshe

I-Thunderbolt 5 Iza ngo-2024: Inguquko Yegeyimu Engaba Khona ye-Apple

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana