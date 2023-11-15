Unlock the Secrets: How to Obtain and Craft the Ray Gun Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies Mode

Have you ever wanted to wield the powerful and iconic Ray Gun Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies? Well, the Ray Gun Schematics is the key to making your dreams a reality. In this guide, we will take you through the steps of obtaining the rare Ray Gun Schematics and crafting the Ray Gun Wonder Weapon.

How to Get The Ray Gun Schematics

To get your hands on the Ray Gun Schematics, you will need to venture into the treacherous Red Zone of the map. Complete contracts within this zone, and you will be rewarded with a valuable Rift. Inside this Rift, there exists a rare chance of obtaining the Ray Gun Schematics needed for crafting.

Remember, the rewards from the Rift are random, so you might need to complete multiple contracts before finding what you need. Keep persevering, and soon the Ray Gun Schematics will be yours.

How to Craft the Ray Gun Wonder Weapon

Once you have obtained the Ray Gun Schematics, it’s time to unleash your creativity and craft the Ray Gun Wonder Weapon. Head to the Schematics Crafting section in the main menu and navigate to the Wonder Weapons section.

Here’s the exciting part: you can now craft the Ray Gun every 48 hours. The best part? No additional items are required for the crafting process. As long as you are not on a cooldown, you can create the Ray Gun whenever you want.

Crafting complete? Well done! Add the Ray Gun to your Rucksack before diving into a game. Upon starting the game, your trusty Ray Gun will be right there, ready for action. Simply press the Equip button and experience the power firsthand.

Now that you have the knowledge and the tools, go forth and conquer the hordes of zombies with your newly crafted Ray Gun Wonder Weapon!

imibuzo ejwayelekile ukubuzwa

Q: Can I obtain the Ray Gun Schematics in any other zones?

A: No, the Ray Gun Schematics can only be obtained in the Red Zone of the map.

Q: How long does it take to complete a contract in the Red Zone?

A: The time it takes to complete a contract may vary depending on the specific contract objectives.

Q: Are there any other Wonder Weapons that can be crafted in MW3 Zombies?

A: Yes, there are other Wonder Weapons that can be crafted. Stay tuned for our guide on how to obtain the Wunderwaffle Schematics!