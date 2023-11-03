U-Garmin Wethula Izibuyekezo Ezijabulisayo Ze-Forerunner Smartwatches

Garmin is back with a major update for its Forerunner smartwatches, with the release of Public Beta Version 17.18. The update brings a range of new features and enhancements to selected models, including the Forerunner 255, 955, 265, and 965.

One of the standout features in this update is the introduction of nap tracking. Now, your Forerunner smartwatch can keep track of your daytime sleeping habits, providing valuable insights and even recommending the optimal time and duration for a quick snooze. Naps have been known to have positive effects on both your health and mood, making this feature a welcomed addition.

Another exciting addition is the Red Shift mode, available exclusively for the Forerunner 265 and 965. This mode fills the watch face with reddish hues, replacing the potentially disruptive blue light emitted by devices at night. Red light, on the other hand, is much gentler on the eyes, ensuring a more comfortable experience for users.

The Body Battery feature has also received significant improvements. This tool now provides a color-coded representation of your body’s energy levels, showing how daily events and activities impact your overall energy. It helps you understand how moments of rest or stressful situations affect your body, allowing you to make more informed decisions about managing your energy.

In addition to these major updates, Garmin has made a few minor tweaks across various functions for better usability. Smart notifications now display embedded images, and inline skating has been added as a new exercise mode. Users also have the option to increase the font size on their screens, improving readability.

To access the Public Beta Version 17.18, you need to join the Garmin Beta Software program and follow a simple process outlined in our comprehensive guide. Once enrolled, you can head to the System section in your Forerunner’s Settings menu and tap on Software Update to check for updates.

If you’re considering a Garmin smartwatch, be sure to check out TechRadar’s list of the best Garmin watches for 2023 for further options and recommendations.

Imibuzo Evame Ukubuzwa

Q: How can I get the Garmin Public Beta Version 17.18 for my Forerunner smartwatch?

A: Join the Garmin Beta Software program and follow the steps outlined in our guide to access the update.

Q: What is the nap tracking feature?

A: The nap tracking feature allows your Forerunner smartwatch to monitor your daytime sleeping habits, providing insights and recommendations for the best nap time and duration.

Q: Which models are eligible for the Red Shift mode?

A: The Forerunner 265 and 965 support the Red Shift mode, which replaces blue light with gentler red hues on the watch face to minimize disruption to your vision and sleep.

Q: How does the Body Battery feature work?

A: The Body Battery feature displays color-coded energy levels, showing how daily events and activities impact your body’s overall energy. This helps you understand the effect of rest and stress on your energy levels.

Q: What are the minor tweaks included in the update?

A: The update includes enhancements such as embedded image display in smart notifications, the addition of inline skating as an exercise mode, and the option for larger font sizes on the screen.