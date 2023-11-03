Google’s Antitrust Trial: Examining the Battle with Epic Games

In an ongoing antitrust trial, Epic Games Inc., the developer behind the hugely popular video game “Fortnite,” is slated to present its arguments against Google Play Store’s alleged restrictive practices. The trial, expected to span several weeks, commenced on November 6th.

Epic Games accuses Google of forbidding competitors from directly distributing their apps and instead mandating their inclusion in the Google Play Store. According to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, this approach stifles consumer and developer freedom, introducing monopoly taxes and fees that inflate prices. Sweeney claims that Google fees inflate in-app transaction prices by up to 30%, significantly higher than the 3% charged by payment processors in competitive markets. Unlike seeking financial compensation, Epic’s lawsuit focuses on driving changes to Google’s practices.

To present their case, Epic Games has lined up a substantial witness list that includes prominent figures such as Sundar Pichai (Chief Executive of Google and Alphabet), Ruth Porat (Chief Financial Officer of Google and Alphabet), and even Andy Rubin (co-founder of the Android operating system). Notably, the trial also highlights Google’s alleged payment of incentives to game developers to retain their titles exclusively in the Play Store. Epic Games claims that Google employed deceptive tactics by relocating online conversations to Google Chats, where they could be subsequently destroyed.

While Google’s Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Wilson White, dismisses the lawsuit as misguided and hypocritical, Epic Games remains steadfast in its pursuit of a more open and equitable digital marketplace. The trial coincides with Google’s ongoing antitrust showdown with the Justice Department, where similar accusations of abuse of power are being raised.

Overall, this high-stakes trial signals a significant moment in the ongoing battle between developers and tech giants, as their practices and market dominance are put under scrutiny. The outcomes of these legal proceedings could have far-reaching implications for the future of app distribution, competition, and consumer welfare.

