Eagles’ Decision to Pass on Kyle Hamilton Comes Back to Haunt Them in Secondary Woes

The Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to pass on former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton in the 2022 first-round selection is proving to be a costly one. Despite the expectation that Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman would target offensive or defensive linemen with his top picks, many believed that the team would make an exception for Hamilton after Roseman traded up to the 13th pick.

Hamilton himself was convinced that he would be selected by the Eagles. In an interview with the Punch Line Podcast with Marlon Humphrey, he revealed that there was a moment of anticipation in the green room before the pick. However, to his surprise, the Eagles opted to choose defensive lineman Jordan Davis instead.

The Baltimore Ravens quickly seized the opportunity and selected Hamilton with the 14th pick. Since then, Hamilton has blossomed into one of the league’s best safeties in just his second year. He has recorded impressive stats, including 62 tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for loss, and two interceptions in 12 starts. His impact on the Ravens’ defense has been profound, as they currently boast the league’s second-best pass defense, giving up just 171.7 yards per game.

Meanwhile, the Eagles find themselves struggling in the secondary. Ranked 29th in pass defense, they allow an average of 260.3 yards per game. This was glaringly evident in their recent loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where quarterback Brock Purdy torched their defense for 314 yards and four touchdowns.

With five games left in the season, the Eagles cannot afford to ignore their secondary issues. They still have to face talented wide receivers such as CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys and DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks. In hindsight, the Eagles may now regret passing on a talent like Kyle Hamilton and not having him as a key starter in their secondary.

As the Eagles continue their season, the decision to overlook Hamilton serves as a reminder of the importance of making sound choices in the draft that align with team needs and long-term success.