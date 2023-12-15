New Death Stranding Film Adaptation Reveals Impressive Player Count

In a surprising turn of events, a live-action film adaptation of the acclaimed video game Death Stranding is currently in the works. As fans eagerly anticipate the release of this adaptation, new information has emerged regarding the number of players who have experienced the game since its original launch on the PS4.

Recently, Kojima Productions and A24 announced a partnership, and in a press release, it was revealed that Death Stranding has connected with an astonishing number of “over 16 million Porters” across various platforms, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. This incredible figure encompasses both units sold and players who have tried the game through subscription services such as Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

It is worth noting that the PC version of Death Stranding was also made available for free on the Epic Games Store during specific periods, allowing countless users to claim a copy. This undoubtedly contributed to the impressive player count, as the game reached a broader audience.

However, it remains challenging to directly compare the success of Death Stranding to previous titles created by Hideo Kojima during his time with Konami, as fresh data on sales figures is scarce. Since its release in November 2019, Death Stranding has been the first game produced by Kojima Productions following Kojima’s departure from Konami.

Although specific sales figures for Death Stranding have not been disclosed beyond the 5 million copies globally announced in 2021, it can be assumed that it has surpassed the sales of Metal Gear Solid 3, given its broader reach and popularity.

Looking at the Metal Gear franchise as a whole, it has accumulated a remarkable total of 60.2 million copies sold worldwide since its inception in 1987. The Metal Gear Solid series, in particular, has contributed significantly to this figure, with over 38 million units sold as of March 2014.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits the release of Death Stranding 2, the direct sequel featuring beloved characters portrayed by actors such as Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux, Kojima Productions continues to captivate audiences with their creativity. The studio also recently announced their collaboration with filmmaker Jordan Peele and Xbox Game Studios on a mysterious project titled OD. Though details remain undisclosed, it has been confirmed that it will utilize cloud gaming technology, leaving fans eager to learn more.

In conclusion, the player count for Death Stranding is undeniably impressive, and it is destined to become an even more prominent franchise with its upcoming film adaptation and sequels.