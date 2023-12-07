Idolobha Lase-Bakersfield Liklomelise Isibonelelo Sikahulumeni Sezigidi Ezingu-$22.5 Sokuthuthukiswa Komphakathi

At the Bakersfield Senior Center, morning bingo was interrupted for an important announcement: the city of Bakersfield has been awarded a $22.5 million grant as part of the state’s Transformative Climate Communities program. The news was delivered by city officials gathered at the senior center on Monday morning.

The grant, titled “Southeast Strong,” is one of four projects in the state set to receive the same amount of funding. While it came in $7 million less than what the city had requested, officials remain optimistic. The grant will go before the state’s Strategic Growth Council on December 14 for final approval.

Jason Cater, the manager at the city’s Economic and Community Development Department, stated that construction is estimated to take 18 to 24 months after a consultation period and funding discussions. Although no start date has been set pending City Council approval, the city hopes to begin construction by fall 2024. State requirements allow for construction to begin as early as next summer and no later than 2029.

The grant money will be used to fund various projects along a 5-mile corridor in southeast Bakersfield, addressing the needs identified by residents. These projects include the construction of a new Bakersfield Senior Center, increased affordable housing options, tree planting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, improved public transportation, community gardens, and the paving of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The centerpiece of the new senior center will be a four-story building with 36 subsidized rental units, dining facilities, arts and wellness amenities, and shared green spaces. Additionally, a subsidized ride-sharing hub will be established where seniors can rent vehicles at an affordable rate.

The grant will also support the expansion of bus stops in the southeast area, creating more direct routes and reducing commute times.

The City of Bakersfield’s application for the grant was submitted in August 2021, but the planning process began back in 2017. Bakersfield was among 16 municipalities that filed pre-applications, and only six ultimately submitted projects that met the state’s criteria.

The Transformative Climate Communities program aims to reduce pollution and address climate impacts in historically underserved communities. According to the state’s CalEnviroScreen 4.0 system, several areas in Bakersfield qualify for the program due to their high levels of need.

The grant funding will not only improve the senior center and the surrounding area but also provide much-needed resources and amenities for the community.