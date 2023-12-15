Imibuzo Entsha Yesivivinyo Se-Elite ku-Indigo Disk DLC Idinga Izimpendulo Eziyingqayizivele

Summary: Lacey’s Elite Trial in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been updated with a set of five new questions. Answering them correctly will lead to a battle request from Lacey.

Lacey, one of the Elite Four at Blueberry Academy in the Coastal Biome of the Terarium, has introduced a new Elite Trial Quiz in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This article will guide you through all the questions and their correct answers.

The first question revolves around Pikachu, an Electric-type Pokemon known for producing electricity. Lacey will ask where Pikachu stores its electricity, and the correct answer is its cheeks.

Moving on to the second question, Lacey will introduce Venonat, a Pokemon that uses a certain body part as a radar in dark environments. The correct answer is its eyes, as they help Venonat detect objects.

In the third question, Lacey will present the Sinistea siblings and ask players to identify the genuine Antique Form Sinistea. The cup in the middle, recognized by the mark on the bottom, is the correct answer.

The fourth question focuses on Minior, the Meteor Pokemon, and players must find the pink variant from a lineup of changing forms.

Lastly, Lacey will introduce Granbull and ask players which body part it uses as a pillow while sleeping. The correct answer is its tummy.

Make sure to answer all the questions correctly to progress through Lacey’s Elite Trial and unlock the battle request. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on the Indigo Disk DLC.