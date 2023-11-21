Indawo Entsha Yedivayisi ye-Realme: Imininingwane Nemininingwane Ejabulisayo!

A new Realme device with the model code RMX3890 has recently made its appearance on the FCC, further fueling anticipation for the upcoming smartphone lineup. This device has also been spotted on EEC and Indonesia’s TKDN certification websites, solidifying its imminent arrival. While concrete details are yet to be officially confirmed, the leaked information is enough to get tech enthusiasts buzzing with excitement.

According to the FCC listing, the Realme smartphone measures 164.6mm×75.4mm×7.59mm in size and weighs 185 grams. It supports multiple connectivity options, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, Dual-Band WiFi, GPS, and NFC. Notably, the smartphone is expected to feature four navigation systems, namely Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, and GPS.

While it appears to be a mid-range 4G smartphone, we cannot draw final conclusions until Realme makes an official announcement. So, for now, we eagerly wait for more information to better understand what this device has in store for us.

Realme’s upcoming smartphone lineup is generating significant buzz in the tech community. One of the most highly anticipated releases is the Realme GT5 Pro, set to launch tomorrow at 2 pm local time in China. This smartphone is creating waves for being the first to support telephoto video recording in Dolby Vision HDR. Additionally, it is expected to boast impressive specifications, including the Sony LYTIA Sensor, BOE’s display with up to 3000 nits brightness, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with a jaw-dropping 24 GB RAM.

In addition to the Realme GT5 Pro, another exciting phone in the works is the Realme C65 5G, which is rumored to make its debut in early December. It is expected to be available in multiple configurations, ranging from 4GB to 8GB of RAM and 64GB to 128GB of storage. This device could come in two enticing color options, Dark Purple and Green.

As we eagerly await these new Realme smartphones, one thing is certain: the brand continues to push boundaries and captivate the market with its innovative offerings. Stay tuned for more updates on Realme’s exciting lineup!

