Ukutholakala Okusha: I-Pampaphoneus biccai, Isilwane Esikhulu Kunazo Zonke Ezikhathini Zaso

In a recent study published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, an international team of researchers have made an astonishing discovery. They have found the exquisitely preserved fossil of a 265-million-year-old species called Pampaphoneus biccai in the rural area of São Gabriel, Southern Brazil.

Pampaphoneus biccai, belonging to the early therapsid clade known as dinocephalians, was the largest and most bloodthirsty meat eater of its time, dominating South America 40 million years before dinosaurs. The fossil includes a complete skull and skeletal bones, providing valuable insights into its morphology.

Dinocephalians were one of the major groups of large terrestrial animals that thrived on land before the largest extinction event on Earth. Pampaphoneus biccai is a member of this group, which had thick cranial bones, giving them their name, which translates to “terrible head” in Greek. While dinocephalians are well-known in South Africa and Russia, this discovery makes Pampaphoneus biccai the only known species in Brazil.

The fossil was found in middle Permian rocks, an area where bones are rare but often yield pleasant surprises. The discovery of a new Pampaphoneus skull is crucial for distinguishing it from its Russian relatives and expanding our knowledge of this fascinating creature.

The new Pampaphoneus fossil is the second skull ever found in South America, and it is larger and better preserved than the first. Its size and dentition suggest that it played the same ecological role as modern big cats, with sharp canine teeth adapted for capturing prey. It was a skilled predator capable of feeding on small to medium-sized animals, and its bite was strong enough to chew bones, similar to modern-day hyenas.

Researchers estimate that the largest Pampaphoneus individuals could reach nearly three meters in length and weigh around 400kg. It is believed that its potential prey included the small dicynodont Rastodon and the giant amphibian Konzhukovia, which have also been identified in the same region.

This discovery highlights the significance of Brazil’s fossil record and provides valuable insights into the community structure of terrestrial ecosystems just before the largest mass extinction event in history, which wiped out 86% of animal species worldwide. The remarkable preservation of the fossil offers a glimpse into the past and contributes to our understanding of prehistoric life on Earth.

Imithombo:

– Mateus A Costa Santos et al, “Cranial osteology of the Brazilian dinocephalian Pampaphoneus biccai (Anteosauridae: Syodontinae)”, Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society (2023).

– Image credit: Original artwork by Márcio Castro

– Image credit: Felipe Pinheiro