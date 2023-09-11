City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Ubuchwepheshe

Ukusekelwa KweMod Esemthethweni Kuza ku-Starfield ngo-2024, u-Todd Howard Uyaqinisekisa

ByUMampho Brescia

Septhemba 11, 2023
Ukusekelwa KweMod Esemthethweni Kuza ku-Starfield ngo-2024, u-Todd Howard Uyaqinisekisa

In a recent interview with Famitsu, Todd Howard, the director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, revealed that official mod support, known as the Creation Kit, will be coming to Starfield next year.

Mod support has been a popular feature in recent Bethesda games, such as Skyrim and Fallout 4, allowing players to easily create and install mods on both PC and console versions of the games. However, details about Starfield’s mod support had been scarce until now.

When asked about what players could expect from mods in Starfield, Howard casually mentioned that mod support would be available in 2024, stating, “We love it too, so we’ll do it in a big way.”

While it remains unclear what “doing it in a big way” means exactly, Howard’s comment suggests that Bethesda has ambitious plans for mod support in Starfield. In previous games, mod support allowed players to create unique experiences, from turning dragons into Macho Man Randy Savage monsters in Skyrim to adding dialogue options in Fallout 4.

As fans eagerly await the official mod support for Starfield, more details are expected to be revealed in the future. In the meantime, players can explore the cosmos without mods or check out the Starfield Strategy Guide for assistance.

Source: Todd Howard interview with Famitsu

Izindaba ezihlobene:
– Bethesda Creation Kit mod support coming to Starfield in 2024
– Todd Howard shares plans for official mod support in Starfield

By UMampho Brescia

Related Post

Ubuchwepheshe

Amadombolo e-Apple enziwe ekhaya azothengiswa ku-Apple Festival

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew
Ubuchwepheshe

Ubuchwepheshe: I-Apple Ithuthukisa Umugqa Womkhiqizo Ngokuthuthuka Okujabulisayo

Septhemba 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ubuchwepheshe

I-Thunderbolt 5 Iza ngo-2024: Inguquko Yegeyimu Engaba Khona ye-Apple

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

I-Russian and US Astronauts Dock with International Space Station Phakathi Nezinxushunxushu Eziqhubekayo E-Ukraine

Septhemba 16, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Ubuchwepheshe

Amadombolo e-Apple enziwe ekhaya azothengiswa ku-Apple Festival

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Ubuchwepheshe

Ubuchwepheshe: I-Apple Ithuthukisa Umugqa Womkhiqizo Ngokuthuthuka Okujabulisayo

Septhemba 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-SpaceX Ikhiphe Ngempumelelo AmaSathelayithi e-Starlink angama-22 asuka e-Cape Canaveral

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana