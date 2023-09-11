City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Ubuchwepheshe

Ukukhula Kwebhange Ledijithali kanye Namathiphu Okwenza Imali

ByGabriel Botha

Septhemba 11, 2023
Ukukhula Kwebhange Ledijithali kanye Namathiphu Okwenza Imali

In a world dominated by technology, it’s no surprise that even banking preferences have shifted. According to a Forbes article, the majority of Americans, nearly 80% of adults, have stated a preference for banking through mobile apps or websites rather than in person. This statistic reflects the growing popularity and convenience of digital banking.

The article also reveals that the average account balance for Americans is approximately $5,300, which includes various types of accounts such as checking, savings, money market, call deposit accounts, and prepaid debit cards. While only 6% of people in the country do not have a bank account at all, digital banking seems to be the preferred choice for the majority.

For those who are interested in making money from their existing funds, the article suggests exploring certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. These accounts function similarly to savings accounts but offer higher interest rates the longer the money remains untouched. While there is a waiting period before making withdrawals, CD rates are currently on the rise, making them a potentially rewarding investment.

It is advisable to contact your local bank or credit union to inquire about their CD offers and find the best fit for your financial goals. By taking advantage of these money-making opportunities, individuals can maximize their savings and earn additional income.

Source: Forbes (no URL provided)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Ubuchwepheshe

Amadombolo e-Apple enziwe ekhaya azothengiswa ku-Apple Festival

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew
Ubuchwepheshe

Ubuchwepheshe: I-Apple Ithuthukisa Umugqa Womkhiqizo Ngokuthuthuka Okujabulisayo

Septhemba 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ubuchwepheshe

I-Thunderbolt 5 Iza ngo-2024: Inguquko Yegeyimu Engaba Khona ye-Apple

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

I-Russian and US Astronauts Dock with International Space Station Phakathi Nezinxushunxushu Eziqhubekayo E-Ukraine

Septhemba 16, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Ubuchwepheshe

Amadombolo e-Apple enziwe ekhaya azothengiswa ku-Apple Festival

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Ubuchwepheshe

Ubuchwepheshe: I-Apple Ithuthukisa Umugqa Womkhiqizo Ngokuthuthuka Okujabulisayo

Septhemba 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-SpaceX Ikhiphe Ngempumelelo AmaSathelayithi e-Starlink angama-22 asuka e-Cape Canaveral

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana