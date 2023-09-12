With the anticipation for GTA 6 reaching fever pitch, the internet has become a breeding ground for outrageous rumors and leaks about the game. From claims of massive file sizes and exorbitant prices to a map that combines all previous GTA cities, there seems to be no limit to the wild speculation. However, it’s important to approach these rumors with caution and examine them critically.

One recent rumor circulating on social media suggested that GTA 6 would be a staggering 750 GB in size, with a story that would last a minimum of 400 hours. While this may seem exciting to some, it’s essential to question the legitimacy of such claims. Similarly, a rumor stating that the game would cost $150 was quickly debunked due to lack of credible sources or context.

Claims of an expansive map that encompasses all previous GTA cities have also been making the rounds. Numerous videos and images purporting to be from the in-development game have been circulating online, but they are often proven to be fakes by attentive gamers. It’s crucial to remember that these kinds of leaks and rumors have been present in the gaming industry for decades, but the rise of social media has made it easier for misinformation to spread rapidly.

It’s important to identify reliable sources and not fall for the clickbait tactics of fake content creators looking to capitalize on the excitement surrounding GTA 6. By remaining skeptical and carefully evaluating the news that emerges, gamers can avoid being misled by sensationalized claims. Trustworthy sources will provide accurate information, and official announcements from Rockstar Games will provide legitimate updates on the game’s progress.

As the release window for GTA 6 draws near, it’s crucial to have patience and not get swayed by unfounded rumors. Stick to reputable sources, exercise critical thinking, and wait for official news to emerge. In the meantime, avoid getting caught up in the frenzy of GTA 6 leaks and focus on enjoying the existing titles in the franchise.

