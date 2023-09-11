City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Ubuchwepheshe

Umnyango Wezindaba Zedijithali e-Taiwan Uhlela Ukusungula Uhlelo Nesikhungo Sokukhiqiza se-AI

ByURobert Andrew

Septhemba 11, 2023
Umnyango Wezindaba Zedijithali e-Taiwan Uhlela Ukusungula Uhlelo Nesikhungo Sokukhiqiza se-AI

The Ministry of Digital Affairs in Taiwan is working on establishing a production system and center to evaluate and test artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The Deputy Minister of Digital Affairs, Lee Huai-jen, made this announcement during the opening ceremony of DevDays Asia, a technology forum jointly organized by Microsoft and the ministry’s Administration for Digital Industries.

In addition to setting up the AI production system and center, the National Science and Technology Council will also evaluate and test the Trustworthy AI Dialog Engine. These initiatives by the government are expected to help industries in Taiwan develop responsible and trustworthy AI applications.

DevDays Asia, which is currently taking place in Taipei and will move to Kaohsiung on Friday, focuses on generative AI development, cybersecurity, and digital resilience. Taiwanese firms are increasingly looking to incorporate AI technology across various industries. Some are utilizing Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, which provides critical enterprise security, compliance, and regional availability solutions.

Microsoft Taiwan has been actively involved in the development of AI in Taiwan. The company’s AI research-and-development center, established in 2018, has collaborated closely with the government and continues to invest in Taiwan, particularly in AI talent cultivation, software, and hardware development.

Microsoft emphasizes the importance of responsible and ethical AI applications, stating that AI development goes beyond creating generative AI technologies. The company recently announced that it achieved its digital talent cultivation goal in Taiwan ahead of schedule and plans to launch an AI technology training program to educate the public on the latest AI technologies and applications.

Imithombo:
– Ministry of Digital Affairs
- Microsoft

By URobert Andrew

Related Post

Ubuchwepheshe

Amadombolo e-Apple enziwe ekhaya azothengiswa ku-Apple Festival

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew
Ubuchwepheshe

Ubuchwepheshe: I-Apple Ithuthukisa Umugqa Womkhiqizo Ngokuthuthuka Okujabulisayo

Septhemba 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ubuchwepheshe

I-Thunderbolt 5 Iza ngo-2024: Inguquko Yegeyimu Engaba Khona ye-Apple

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

I-Russian and US Astronauts Dock with International Space Station Phakathi Nezinxushunxushu Eziqhubekayo E-Ukraine

Septhemba 16, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Ubuchwepheshe

Amadombolo e-Apple enziwe ekhaya azothengiswa ku-Apple Festival

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Ubuchwepheshe

Ubuchwepheshe: I-Apple Ithuthukisa Umugqa Womkhiqizo Ngokuthuthuka Okujabulisayo

Septhemba 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-SpaceX Ikhiphe Ngempumelelo AmaSathelayithi e-Starlink angama-22 asuka e-Cape Canaveral

Septhemba 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana