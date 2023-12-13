Ucwaningo Olusha Lembula Umthelela Ongaba Khona Wesimo Sezulu Semkhathi Kumasignali Kajantshi

A recent study conducted by researchers at Lancaster University in the United Kingdom has highlighted the potential risks that space weather storms could pose to rail signaling systems. Drawing on data from Network Rail, the operators of Britain’s railway infrastructure, and utilizing modeling of geomagnetically induced currents (GIC), the researchers discovered that these storms could cause malfunctions in rail signaling, including what is known as “wrong side” failures.

Cameron Patterson, a fourth-year Ph.D. student from Lancaster University, explained that in certain scenarios, the effects of space weather could cause signals to turn green when they should be red. This could potentially lead to collisions if not adequately addressed. The research team found that such wrong-side failures could occur more frequently than previously believed, with the potential for such incidents to transpire every 10 to 20 years.

The study focused on two electrified rail routes in the UK: the Preston to Lancaster section of the West Coast Main Line and the Glasgow to Edinburgh line. These routes were selected because they utilize DC track circuits, which previous studies have suggested may be particularly vulnerable to the impacts of space weather. Additionally, the differing geologies of the two routes were taken into consideration when assessing the potential risks.

The researchers emphasized the importance of understanding the strength of electric fields generated during geomagnetic storms as a crucial factor in predicting the impact on rail signaling systems. They also highlighted the role of organizations such as NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center and the U.S. Geological Survey in monitoring and providing essential information during space weather events.

While the study serves as a cautionary reminder of the vulnerabilities of rail systems to space weather, it is important to note that not all geomagnetic storms will necessarily disrupt rail travel. The findings, however, call for increased awareness and preparedness within the industry.

The study authors revealed that UK rail operators are closely following the research, and plans are being considered to expand the scope of the study to include more rail lines in the UK, as well as exploring potential impacts in Canada and the United States. This research aims to provide valuable insights and scientific evidence to help mitigate the potential risks posed by space weather to rail infrastructure worldwide.