City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

Ungayibona Kanjani "Indandatho Yomlilo" Ukufiphala Kwelanga endaweni yaseKansas City

ByUMampho Brescia

Oct 13, 2023
Ungayibona Kanjani "Indandatho Yomlilo" Ukufiphala Kwelanga endaweni yaseKansas City

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

Imithombo:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By UMampho Brescia

Related Post

Isayensi

Okuzophuthelwa Usonkanyezi weNASA uFrank Rubio Ngokuphathelene Nempilo Yasemkhathini

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Isayensi

Ihedisethi entsha ye-Virtual-Reality ithuthukisa izivivinyo zegundane ocwaningweni lwe-Neuroscience

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Isayensi

I-Inner Core Yomhlaba: Ithambile Ngokumangalisayo futhi I-Hyperactive

Oct 16, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

Okuzophuthelwa Usonkanyezi weNASA uFrank Rubio Ngokuphathelene Nempilo Yasemkhathini

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ihedisethi entsha ye-Virtual-Reality ithuthukisa izivivinyo zegundane ocwaningweni lwe-Neuroscience

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-Inner Core Yomhlaba: Ithambile Ngokumangalisayo futhi I-Hyperactive

Oct 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ucwaningo luphakamisa ukuthi izindunduma e-Arrokoth zingamabhulokhi oqobo okwakha

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana