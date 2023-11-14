Iphrojekthi Ye-Groundbreaking Yembula Imininingwane Yeshidi Leqhwa eliseNtshonalanga ye-Antarctic

Recent research has unveiled a startling fact: the rapidly warming Southern Ocean poses a serious threat to the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, potentially leading to a significant rise in global sea levels. This massive ice sheet contains enough frozen water to raise sea levels by up to 5 meters if it were to melt completely. While the inevitability of sea-level rise is unquestionable, the precise speed and magnitude of the melting process remain uncertain.

To shed light on this critical issue, an international collaboration known as SWAIS2C (Sensitivity of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet to 2 Degrees C of Warming) has undertaken an unprecedented project aimed at drilling into sediments below the ice. One of the main goals of this groundbreaking effort is to unravel the timeline and climatic conditions that may cause the disintegration of the large floating ice shelves surrounding the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. These ice shelves play a vital role in stabilizing the massive ice sheet, acting as natural barriers against the flow of ice into the ocean.

By examining the geologic record and extracting sediments deposited during past periods of warmer climate, researchers hope to glean valuable insights into the behavior of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. Up until now, scientists have only collected samples from 13 locations, providing limited information about the region beneath the vast ice sheet.

In addition to their field work, the SWAIS2C project relies on sophisticated numerical models to understand the complex dynamics between the ice sheet, ocean currents, and the underlying structure of the Earth. By combining these models with observational data, scientists aim to identify the mechanisms and thresholds that have triggered ice collapse or stability in the past.

Jacqueline Austermann, a geodynamicist from the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, emphasizes the critical role of models in connecting historical observations to future predictions. This interdisciplinary endeavor, involving drillers, engineers, and researchers, will begin in November 2023 with multiple field seasons. The team will head to the southeast margin of the Ross Ice Shelf, where they will use a state-of-the-art hot-water drill to create a 35-centimeter diameter hole through approximately 600 meters of ice. This will grant them access to the submerged cavity, where the land ice transitions into an ice shelf. Using specialized sediment coring equipment, they will retrieve rock samples that contain valuable information about past environmental conditions.

SWAIS2C encompasses a collaborative effort of more than 120 professionals from around 35 international research organizations. Experts from various countries, including New Zealand, the United States, Germany, Australia, Italy, Japan, Spain, Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, have joined forces to tackle the mysteries of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet and its implications for the future of our planet.

