City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

Indlela Entsha Yokukala Izinga Lokunweba Lomkhathi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 9, 2023
Indlela Entsha Yokukala Izinga Lokunweba Lomkhathi

Astronomers from the Niels Bohr Institute are proposing a novel method to address disagreements in measuring the Universe’s expansion rate. The expansion of the Universe is a fundamental concept in cosmology, and accurately measuring this rate, known as the Hubble constant, is crucial for our understanding of the cosmos.

Currently, two primary methods are used to measure the expansion rate, but they provide slightly different results. This discrepancy, known as the “Hubble trouble,” has led astrophysicists to search for alternative approaches.

The researchers suggest using kilonovae, explosions resulting from the merging of neutron stars, as a means to measure distances to galaxies. Kilonovae are remarkably symmetric, and their simplicity allows astronomers to deduce the amount of light they emit. By comparing this luminosity with the amount of light that reaches Earth, researchers can calculate the distance to galaxies containing kilonovae.

This new method offers several advantages over traditional methods. For instance, it does not require the calibration of other stars, such as Cepheids, to determine distances. The researchers have tested this method using a kilonova discovered in 2017 and obtained a Hubble constant closer to the background radiation method.

Although these preliminary findings are promising, more cases are needed for validation. However, if the kilonova method successfully resolves the Hubble trouble, it could provide a breakthrough in our understanding of the Universe’s expansion.

Imithombo:
– Niels Bohr Institute: [Insert source URL]
– Supernova: A stellar explosion that occurs during the last stages of a massive star’s evolution.
– Cosmic background radiation: The residual radiation from the Big Bang, which permeates the entire Universe.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Isayensi

I-Solar Eclipse Ingxenye izobonakala e-Alberta Kulo Mgqibelo

Oct 12, 2023 UMampho Brescia
Isayensi

Iziphepho Zelanga: Usongo Kuzobuchwepheshe Nengqalasizinda Yesimanje

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Isayensi

Izindandatho Zesihlahla Sasendulo Zembula Isiphepho Esibhubhisayo Solar Esingathinta Impucuko Namuhla

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

I-Solar Eclipse Ingxenye izobonakala e-Alberta Kulo Mgqibelo

Oct 12, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Iziphepho Zelanga: Usongo Kuzobuchwepheshe Nengqalasizinda Yesimanje

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Izindandatho Zesihlahla Sasendulo Zembula Isiphepho Esibhubhisayo Solar Esingathinta Impucuko Namuhla

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Indiza engujekamanzi ye-NASA ye-Ingenuity Mars Isetha Irekhodi Elisha Lesivinini endizeni yama-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Amazwana