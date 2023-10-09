City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

I-NGC 6951 Enhle: Umsebenzi Wobuciko Emkhathini Ongaphandle

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 9, 2023
I-NGC 6951 Enhle: Umsebenzi Wobuciko Emkhathini Ongaphandle

The Hubble Space Telescope has provided us with countless stunning images of galaxies throughout the years, and the latest addition to its collection is no exception. Located 78 million light years away, NGC 6951 is a barred spiral galaxy that captivates with its bright blue spiral arms, star clusters, and trails of dark orange dust. The galaxy’s center is home to a supermassive black hole surrounded by a ring of stars, gas, and dust, known as a circumnuclear ring.

Data for the image of NGC 6951 was collected using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys, which were installed during servicing missions by astronauts in 2009. This stunning image is the result of their efforts, allowing us to witness the beauty of this distant realm.

NGC 6951 has a fascinating history as well, with its highest rates of star formation occurring around 800 million years ago. After a 300 million-year hiatus, the star factory started up again, and in the past 25 years, the galaxy has witnessed six major supernova explosions. The average age of star clusters in NGC 6951 is around 200 to 300 million years, with some as old as one billion years.

Formally classified as a Type II Seyfert galaxy, NGC 6951 emits significant infrared radiation and has slow-moving gaseous matter at its center. However, some astronomers also classify it as a low-ionization nuclear emission-line region (LINER) galaxy, which emits weakly ionized or neutral atoms. The combination of these features makes NGC 6951 a unique and captivating celestial object.

Each day between October 2 and October 7, NASA will be unveiling a new image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope as part of their image release campaign. NGC 6951 is just one of the many wonders of the universe that Hubble continues to reveal, reminding us of the infinite beauty that lies beyond our world.

Imithombo: Isihloko somthombo

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Isayensi

Iziphepho Zelanga: Usongo Kuzobuchwepheshe Nengqalasizinda Yesimanje

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Isayensi

Izindandatho Zesihlahla Sasendulo Zembula Isiphepho Esibhubhisayo Solar Esingathinta Impucuko Namuhla

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew
Isayensi

Indiza engujekamanzi ye-NASA ye-Ingenuity Mars Isetha Irekhodi Elisha Lesivinini endizeni yama-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

Iziphepho Zelanga: Usongo Kuzobuchwepheshe Nengqalasizinda Yesimanje

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Izindandatho Zesihlahla Sasendulo Zembula Isiphepho Esibhubhisayo Solar Esingathinta Impucuko Namuhla

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Indiza engujekamanzi ye-NASA ye-Ingenuity Mars Isetha Irekhodi Elisha Lesivinini endizeni yama-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ososayensi Bathola Amanzi Amaningi Nekhabhoni Kusampula Ye-Asteroid, Ithiyori Esekelayo Yemvelaphi Yempilo

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana