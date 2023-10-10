City Life

Isayensi

Amandla e-Alfvén Waves ekulawuleni ama-Runaway Electrons we-Fusion Energy

ByURobert Andrew

Oct 10, 2023
Harnessing the power of fusion holds great promise as a clean and virtually limitless source of energy. However, achieving a fusion reaction on Earth requires heating matter to extreme temperatures, creating a superheated plasma. The challenge lies in maintaining the stability of the plasma, as disruptions can occur, leading to the release of runaway electrons and damage to the reactor.

In a recent study, scientists from the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) proposed a solution to mitigate the damage caused by disruptions. By focusing on runaway electrons, which are one of the most detrimental components of disruptions, the researchers found that these electrons generate a unique type of electromagnetic wave within the plasma called Alfvén waves. These waves, first predicted by Swedish physicist Hannes Alfvén, act as brakes for the high-energy electrons, slowing down their potentially destructive growth.

The discovery of Alfvén waves provides hope for developing safer and more efficient fusion reactors. Their effectiveness in curbing the formation of runaway electrons depends on various plasma parameters, which can be influenced by reactor design. While there are no concrete proposals for implementation yet, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France and the DIII-D and ASDEX Upgrade reactors are potential candidates for experimental applications.

This breakthrough not only honors Alfvén’s legacy, but also opens the door to a new era of fusion reactor design. As scientists continue to explore the potential of Alfvén waves, we may be one step closer to achieving clean and abundant energy through fusion.

Reference: Chang Liu et al, Self-Consistent Simulation of the Excitation of Compressional Alfvén Eigenmodes and Runaway Electron Diffusion in Tokamak Disruptions, Phys. Rev. Lett (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.085102

