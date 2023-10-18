City Life

Isayensi

Isithombe Esimangalisayo Esithwetshulwe Isethelayithi ye-DSCOVR ye-NASA ikhombisa i-Annular Solar Eclipse ukusuka ku-Miles Miles Away

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 18, 2023
Isithombe Esimangalisayo Esithwetshulwe Isethelayithi ye-DSCOVR ye-NASA ikhombisa i-Annular Solar Eclipse ukusuka ku-Miles Miles Away

NASA’s EPIC (Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera) imager, onboard the DSCOVR (Deep Space Climate Observatory) satellite, has captured a stunning image of an annular solar eclipse from a million miles away. The image shows a darkened area over the United States, caused by the shadow of the moon as it passed between the Earth and the sun.

DSCOVR, which is jointly operated by NASA, NOAA, and the U.S. Air Force, was launched by SpaceX in 2015. Its primary mission is to monitor solar winds for space weather forecasts, but it also captures images of Earth. The satellite is located at Lagrange Point 1, a gravitationally stable area about a million miles from Earth.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Earth, moon, and sun align in a way that creates a lunar shadow and a “ring of fire.” Unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun, during an annular solar eclipse, the moon only partially covers the sun’s disk, creating a bright ring around it. This phenomenon is commonly described as the “ring of fire.”

The peak of the annular solar eclipse was only visible along a narrow band that stretched across nine U.S. states, from Oregon to Texas. Parts of Central and South America were also able to witness the event. Viewing the eclipse safely required the use of special glasses or viewers.

The image captured by the EPIC imager offers a unique and breathtaking perspective of the annular solar eclipse, showcasing the incredible beauty and celestial wonders of our universe.

