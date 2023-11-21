Imibono Emisha Ye-Robust Motility Ye-Flagellated Bacteria

Flagellated bacteria, such as Escherichia coli (E. coli), rely on the rotation of helical flagellar filaments to propel themselves in their environment. Each bacterium possesses multiple flagella that rotate together as a helical bundle, allowing for seamless movement. It has long been believed that the flagellar motors, located at the base of these filaments, experience high loads during bacterial swimming due to lower rotational speeds. However, a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has challenged this conventional understanding.

Through torque-speed measurements, the research team, led by Zhang Rongjing and Prof. Yuan Junhua, made a surprising discovery. They found that the flagellar motors of bacteria actually contain an incomplete set of stator units, dispelling the previous assumption that the motors are consistently under high load during swimming. The torque-speed relationship of the motors remained approximately constant within a certain range of rotational speeds, known as the knee speed, suggesting that load conditions were not as burdensome as previously thought.

Furthermore, the researchers performed motor resurrection experiments and investigated the torque-speed relationship in different viscosities. These experiments revealed that the flagellar motors were under intermediate load, with only half of the stator units present. In environments with high viscosity, swimming bacteria can adapt by increasing the number of stator units, ensuring their motility remains robust.

To test the resilience of flagellar rotation, a microfluid chamber was designed to rapidly change the viscosity. The results demonstrated that when the medium viscosity increased suddenly, the flagellar rotation speed initially dropped but gradually recovered. This resilience confirms the ability of flagellated bacteria to maintain their motility despite changes in load conditions.

These findings provide a fresh perspective on the mechanism behind the robust motility of flagellated bacteria. The incomplete set of stator units in the flagellar motors allows for adaptability and resilience to different environments. This understanding could have implications in various fields, including microbiology and biotechnology, by shedding light on the strategies that bacteria employ to navigate their surroundings effectively.

Imibuzo Evame Ukubuzwa

What is the main finding of the study conducted by the University of Science and Technology of China?

The researchers discovered that the flagellar motors of bacteria contain an incomplete set of stator units, challenging the previous belief that these motors are consistently under high load during swimming.

How do swimming bacteria adapt to environments with high viscosity?

Swimming bacteria can increase the number of stator units, which allows them to adapt to environments with high viscosity and maintain their motility.

What is the knee speed?

The knee speed refers to a range of rotational speeds at which the motor torque of flagellar motors remains approximately constant.

Why is understanding the mechanism of flagellar rotation important?

Understanding the mechanism of flagellar rotation provides insights into the strategies bacteria employ to move effectively in their environment. This knowledge can have implications in various fields, including microbiology and biotechnology.