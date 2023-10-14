City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

Imicimbi Yesimo Sezulu Yendawo Iphazamisa Ukufuduka Kwezinyoni, Imibukiso Yocwaningo

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 14, 2023
Imicimbi Yesimo Sezulu Yendawo Iphazamisa Ukufuduka Kwezinyoni, Imibukiso Yocwaningo

A recent study has shed light on the impact of space weather events on the migration patterns of birds. Just as humans increasingly rely on navigation apps, birds have been found to depend on their geomagnetic sense to navigate during their long migratory cycles. However, disruptions in Earth’s magnetic fields caused by solar outbursts and other space disturbances pose significant challenges for these migratory birds.

Unlike humans, birds and other organisms like sea turtles and trout can detect and respond to Earth’s magnetic field. This ability is crucial for their long-distance migrations. Without a reliable compass, birds navigate using their geomagnetic sense. However, during space weather events, the disturbance of Earth’s natural magnetic fields leaves birds without a dependable guide.

Data collected from Doppler weather radar stations and magnetometers have revealed that during these space weather events, 9-17% fewer birds migrate in the spring and autumn. The challenges are greater for nocturnal birds, as they have to navigate with their unreliable compasses in conditions of reduced visibility, such as overcast weather.

The study found that high geomagnetic disturbances not only reduce the number of migrating birds but also cause them to drift aimlessly with the wind. Birds that migrate across the US Great Plains during strong solar storms in the fall put in less effort to battle crosswinds and often end up getting lost.

With the Sun approaching the peak of its 11-year solar activity cycle and already showing increased activity, the study highlights the potential consequences for bird migration. Solar storms can overload Earth’s satellites, radios, and power grids, creating disruptions that can prove fatal for many bird species.

This research emphasizes the importance of understanding and mitigating the impact of space weather events on various forms of life. By studying the effects on bird migration, scientists can gain insights into the broader implications of space weather disruptions on ecosystems.

Umthombo: Izinqubo ze-National Academy of Sciences

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Isayensi

Ukuqonda Ukuba Yinkimbinkimbi Komqondo Womuntu: Ukwenza Imephu Yamaseli Obuchopho Ngemithi Eqondiwe

Oct 16, 2023 URobert Andrew
Isayensi

I-Heliosphere: Ibhamuza Elikhulu Elizungeza Isistimu Yethu Yelanga

Oct 16, 2023 URobert Andrew
Isayensi

Ukuqonda Amakhukhi: Okufanele Ukwazi

Oct 16, 2023 UMampho Brescia

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

Ukuqonda Ukuba Yinkimbinkimbi Komqondo Womuntu: Ukwenza Imephu Yamaseli Obuchopho Ngemithi Eqondiwe

Oct 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-Heliosphere: Ibhamuza Elikhulu Elizungeza Isistimu Yethu Yelanga

Oct 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ukuqonda Amakhukhi: Okufanele Ukwazi

Oct 16, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-NASA Ithola I-Asteroid Esondela Emhlabeni

Oct 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana