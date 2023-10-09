City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

I-Russian Space Agency Ibika Ukuvuza Kwesistimu Yokupholisa Kumojuli ye-ISS

ByURobert Andrew

Oct 9, 2023
I-Russian Space Agency Ibika Ukuvuza Kwesistimu Yokupholisa Kumojuli ye-ISS

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has announced that the multipurpose Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS) has experienced a leak in its backup cooling system. This system plays a crucial role in regulating onboard temperatures for astronauts. However, the agency has assured that the crew and the station are not in any immediate danger.

Roscosmos revealed the incident in a statement posted on Telegram, stating that astronauts are currently evaluating the extent of the leak. This is not the first time the Russian space program has dealt with leaks in space. In late 2020, a leak occurred in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, responsible for managing the ISS in partnership with Russia, has not provided any immediate comments or updates regarding this latest incident. However, it is expected that they will collaborate with Roscosmos to address and resolve the issue.

Space agencies prioritize the safety and well-being of their astronauts, and any incident involving leaks or malfunctions must be thoroughly investigated to ensure the integrity of the space station. These incidents highlight the challenges and risks involved in operating and maintaining complex systems in a microgravity environment.

Imithombo:
– “Russia’s space agency says software glitch, short circuit or foreign object may have caused module damage” – Reuters (source of original article)

By URobert Andrew

Related Post

Isayensi

Iziphepho Zelanga: Usongo Kuzobuchwepheshe Nengqalasizinda Yesimanje

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Isayensi

Izindandatho Zesihlahla Sasendulo Zembula Isiphepho Esibhubhisayo Solar Esingathinta Impucuko Namuhla

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew
Isayensi

Indiza engujekamanzi ye-NASA ye-Ingenuity Mars Isetha Irekhodi Elisha Lesivinini endizeni yama-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

Iziphepho Zelanga: Usongo Kuzobuchwepheshe Nengqalasizinda Yesimanje

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Izindandatho Zesihlahla Sasendulo Zembula Isiphepho Esibhubhisayo Solar Esingathinta Impucuko Namuhla

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Indiza engujekamanzi ye-NASA ye-Ingenuity Mars Isetha Irekhodi Elisha Lesivinini endizeni yama-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ososayensi Bathola Amanzi Amaningi Nekhabhoni Kusampula Ye-Asteroid, Ithiyori Esekelayo Yemvelaphi Yempilo

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana