Millions of people across the Americas are preparing to witness a rare celestial event on Saturday: an annular solar eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse. As the moon aligns between the Earth and the sun, it will create a dazzling spectacle, blotting out the sun’s light except for a bright, blazing border around the moon’s outer rim. This phenomenon will be visible along a narrow path stretching from Oregon to Brazil for up to five minutes. The rest of the Western Hemisphere will experience a partial eclipse.

This event serves as a prelude to a total solar eclipse that will occur in six months, taking place across Mexico, the eastern half of the United States, and Canada. Unlike the annular eclipse on Saturday, this total eclipse will completely cover the sun from our perspective.

The annular solar eclipse will carve out a path approximately 130 miles wide, starting in the North Pacific and entering the U.S. over Oregon. It will then move downward across Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas, before exiting into the Gulf of Mexico. The eclipse will continue across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Central and South America before its grand finale over the Atlantic.

Millions of people in the U.S. alone live along the annular eclipse path, with an additional 68 million within 200 miles. Residents of these areas are within a short drive of witnessing the celestial alignment. Other regions, including Canada, Central America, and most of South America, will experience a partial eclipse.

To protect their eyes during the eclipse, viewers should use certified solar eclipse glasses, as regular sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection. Alternatively, viewers can create a pinhole projector using a cereal box to safely observe the eclipse indirectly. Cameras, binoculars, or telescopes require special solar filters to prevent eye damage.

While one patch of Texas near San Antonio will experience both the annular eclipse on Saturday and the total eclipse in April, many locations will not see another ring of fire eclipse until 2039, and it will be 2046 before one crosses the U.S. Lower 48. However, other parts of the world, such as the southern tip of South America and Antarctica, will witness similar events in the coming years.

NASA and other organizations have planned numerous observations during these eclipses, utilizing rockets and balloons to gather scientific data. Researchers hope to study how eclipses affect the ionosphere, a region of the atmosphere that can disrupt communications.

In conclusion, millions of people across the Americas will have the opportunity to witness a unique celestial event on Saturday. Whether viewing the “ring of fire” directly or experiencing a partial eclipse, viewers should take proper precautions to protect their eyes.