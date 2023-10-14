City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

Umbukwane Wendandatho Yokufiphala Kwelanga Lomlilo

ByUMampho Brescia

Oct 14, 2023
Umbukwane Wendandatho Yokufiphala Kwelanga Lomlilo

A mesmerizing phenomenon known as the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is set to captivate sky-watchers from Oregon to Brazil. Unlike a total eclipse where darkness prevails, this annular eclipse will showcase a brilliant ring of sunlight as it surrounds the moon.

Scheduled to journey across multiple U.S. states, the eclipse will then sweep through Central America and conclude its impressive run in South America. However, weather conditions in some regions may pose a challenge for clear visibility.

In an exceptional initiative, Colombia’s Tatacoa desert is making special arrangements to enhance the eclipse experience for the visually impaired. By using tactile maps and highlighting temperature variations when the moon obscures the sun, this unique undertaking aims to provide a touch-and-feel perspective of the cosmic event.

While eclipse enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this upcoming spectacle, they should also mark their calendars for 2039. On that occasion, a similar “ring of fire” eclipse is scheduled to grace the skies of the United States. However, this display will be exclusive to Alaska, offering residents and visitors there a front-row seat to nature’s grandeur.

Unfortunately, it will not be possible to view this celestial event from India. For those residing in the Americas, the Ring of Fire solar eclipse will begin at 9:13 AM PDT in Oregon and end at 12:03 PM CDT in Texas.

Imithombo:
- Isihloko somthombo

By UMampho Brescia

Related Post

Isayensi

Ukuqonda Ukuba Yinkimbinkimbi Komqondo Womuntu: Ukwenza Imephu Yamaseli Obuchopho Ngemithi Eqondiwe

Oct 16, 2023 URobert Andrew
Isayensi

I-Heliosphere: Ibhamuza Elikhulu Elizungeza Isistimu Yethu Yelanga

Oct 16, 2023 URobert Andrew
Isayensi

Ukuqonda Amakhukhi: Okufanele Ukwazi

Oct 16, 2023 UMampho Brescia

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

Ukuqonda Ukuba Yinkimbinkimbi Komqondo Womuntu: Ukwenza Imephu Yamaseli Obuchopho Ngemithi Eqondiwe

Oct 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-Heliosphere: Ibhamuza Elikhulu Elizungeza Isistimu Yethu Yelanga

Oct 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ukuqonda Amakhukhi: Okufanele Ukwazi

Oct 16, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-NASA Ithola I-Asteroid Esondela Emhlabeni

Oct 16, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana