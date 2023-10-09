City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Ososayensi Bathola Indlela Eyonga Amandla Yokukhiqiza I-Urea

Oct 9, 2023
Ososayensi Bathola Indlela Eyonga Amandla Yokukhiqiza I-Urea

Scientists at Queensland University of Technology have found a way to produce urea at room temperature, eliminating the need for the energy-intensive process typically used in synthetic fertilizer production. Urea is a crucial nitrogen fertilizer that supports approximately 27% of the world’s population’s crops. It is also a key raw material for industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and plastics.

Traditionally, synthetic urea is produced by reacting ammonia and carbon dioxide at high temperatures and pressures. However, the new solution proposed by the research team involves a chemical reaction between nitrogen and carbon monoxide utilizing a graphene-based catalyst at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. This approach substantially reduces energy inputs compared to traditional methods, making it a promising advancement in urea production.

While the research is currently in the theoretical stage, the team has identified a promising catalyst for sustainable and energy-efficient urea synthesis. They are now collaborating with other research groups to further develop and move towards the practical application of this technology.

The findings of the study, titled “CN Coupling Enabled by NN Bond Breaking for Electrochemical Urea Production,” were published in Advanced Functional Materials.

This innovative method for urea production has the potential to greatly benefit agricultural and manufacturing industries by providing a more sustainable and cost-effective solution. By reducing energy consumption, this development aligns with global efforts to decrease carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.

Imithombo:
- I-Queensland University of Technology
- Izinto Ezisebenzayo Ezithuthukile

