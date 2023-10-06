The Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft launched by NASA, has achieved yet another milestone by making its 17th close approach to the sun. During this approach, it came within 7.26 million kilometers of the sun’s surface. This is just one in a series of achievements for the probe, which recently became the first spacecraft to fly through a coronal mass ejection (CME) and gather data. The CME encounter occurred during the probe’s 13th approach to the sun.

The Parker Solar Probe’s success in studying the sun is due in part to its gravity-assist flyby of Venus in late August. This maneuver allowed the spacecraft to approach the sun at an impressive speed of 635,266 kilometers per hour. Despite the extreme conditions it faces, with temperatures reaching up to 1,400°C, the probe’s instruments are protected by shielding that allows them to operate in a near-normal room-temperature environment.

The primary goal of the Parker Solar Probe mission is to understand the solar corona, the sun’s outermost atmosphere, and the processes that heat it. Scientists also hope to gain insights into the acceleration of the solar wind, which is the stream of charged particles that flows from the sun. Additionally, the probe is equipped to study energetic particles emitted by the sun and determine how they are transported.

Coronal mass ejections, powerful events that release vast amounts of plasma into space, have significant impacts on Earth. They can cause disruptions to our planet’s magnetic field, leading to phenomena such as aurora borealis and disruptions to communication and power systems. Scientists are interested in understanding the forces behind these solar storms and using that knowledge to improve forecasts.

The Parker Solar Probe’s recent encounter with a CME provided valuable data about the speed and density of the ejected material. Although Earth was not directly impacted by this particular CME, the data gathered by the probe contributes to a better understanding of these events and their potential effects.

With its unique heat shield and thermal protection system, the Parker Solar Probe is able to withstand the extreme conditions near the sun. The spacecraft will continue its close orbits around the sun, with plans for 24 perihelion passages before the mission concludes in mid-2025. The data collected by the probe will shed light on the solar wind and the processes that propel it throughout the solar system.

