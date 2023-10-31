New research conducted by NASA’s Juno spacecraft has unveiled a startling discovery about Ganymede, the largest moon of Jupiter. According to data collected on June 7, 2021, Juno detected mineral salts and organic compounds on Ganymede’s surface, offering vital insights into the moon’s origin and composition.

Unlike any other moon in our solar system, Ganymede boasts a magnetic field, protecting its dark and bright terrains concentrated around specific latitudes. Scott Bolton, Juno’s principal investigator, suggests that this observation might indicate the presence of remnants from a deep ocean brine that once reached the surface, now frozen in time.

Ganymede’s sheer size is astounding. With a diameter of 3,273 miles (5,268 kilometers), it exceeds even the planet Mercury and dwarf planet Pluto in scale. NASA’s Galileo spacecraft initially detected an underground sea flowing beneath layers of ice, potentially harboring more water than all of Earth’s oceans combined, approximately 100 miles (160 kilometers) below the icy exterior.

Recent discoveries have unveiled further mysteries surrounding Ganymede’s surface. Archive data from the Hubble Space Telescope has indicated the direct transformation of ice into water vapor, escaping from the moon’s icy terrain. Scientists believe that Ganymede’s distinct pock-marked, grooved, and patterned appearance may be the result of a colossal impact with a celestial object up to 90 miles (150 kilometers) wide.

Excitingly, the European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) spacecraft is currently en route to Ganymede. With an expected arrival in late 2034, JUICE will become the first spacecraft to orbit a moon other than our own, conducting extensive observations and flybys of Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa. This mission aims to deepen our understanding of distant moons and dwarf planets within our solar system and beyond.

Now is an excellent time to witness Ganymede in all its glory. With Jupiter and its moons reaching opposition, Earth is perfectly positioned to observe this celestial spectacle. With a pair of binoculars, one can marvel at Jupiter’s dazzling presence and glimpse three or possibly all four Galilean moons: Ganymede, Europa, Callisto, and Io.

As we continue to unravel the mysteries of Ganymede, this newfound knowledge opens doors to further exploration and may shed light on the formation and evolution of celestial bodies within our vast universe.

imibuzo ejwayelekile ukubuzwa

1. What did NASA’s Juno spacecraft discover about Ganymede?

NASA’s Juno spacecraft detected mineral salts and organic compounds on Ganymede’s surface, suggesting the presence of a deep ocean brine that reached the frozen world’s exterior.

2. How big is Ganymede compared to other celestial bodies?

Ganymede is the largest moon in our solar system, with a diameter of 3,273 miles (5,268 kilometers). It surpasses the size of the planet Mercury and the dwarf planet Pluto.

3. Does Ganymede have an underground sea?

Yes, Ganymede has an underground sea flowing between layers of ice beneath its icy shell. This hidden ocean may contain more water than all of Earth’s oceans combined.

4. What caused Ganymede’s unique surface features?

Scientists believe that Ganymede’s pock-marked, grooved, and patterned surface may have been caused by a collision with a massive celestial object up to 90 miles (150 kilometers) wide.

5. What is the purpose of the European Space Agency’s JUICE spacecraft mission?

The JUICE spacecraft aims to orbit Ganymede, becoming the first spacecraft to do so around a moon other than our own. It will conduct extensive observations and flybys of Ganymede, Europa, and Callisto, furthering our understanding of distant moons and dwarf planets.

6. How can I see Ganymede?

During Jupiter’s opposition, Jupiter and its moons come closest to Earth. With a pair of binoculars, it is possible to observe Ganymede, along with other Galilean moons, as they orbit Jupiter.