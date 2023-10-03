Inhlolovo Yakamuva Yamazwe Ngamazwe Ilinganisela i-1.4 Million Cetaceans e-European Atlantic

A recent large-scale international survey, known as SCANS-IV, has revealed that there are more than 1.4 million whales, dolphins, and porpoises in the European Atlantic. The results of the survey were presented at the ASCOBANS Advisory Committee meeting and coordinated by Dr. Anita Gilles from the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover in Germany.

SCANS-IV is the fourth survey in a series that began in 1994, with the aim of determining the population size and distribution of cetaceans in European Atlantic waters. Mobilizing eight small aircraft and one research vessel, the survey covered an area of 1.7 million square kilometers from southern Norway to Portugal.

The survey found that the most abundant species in the European Atlantic were harbor porpoises, common dolphins, and striped dolphins. Other species estimated to be present included bottlenose dolphins, white-beaked dolphins, and white-sided dolphins. The survey also estimated the presence of deep-diving whales, such as pilot whales, sperm whales, and beaked whales, as well as filter-feeding baleen whales, including minke whales and fin whales.

The findings revealed some interesting trends in cetacean distribution. The occurrence of common dolphins increased in certain areas, such as the Celtic Sea and the southwest of the U.K., indicating a northward population range expansion. In contrast, the distribution of harbor porpoises in the North Sea has shifted from northwest to south, with the distribution expanding even further in the Channel.

The survey also highlighted the need for conservation measures for certain populations. The harbor porpoise population in the western Baltic Sea, Belt Seas, and the southern Kattegat showed signs of decline, due to unsustainable levels of bycatch in fisheries. The SCANS team is eager to integrate the outputs from the Irish ObSERVE program to further develop the picture of species abundance and distribution.

Overall, the results from SCANS-IV have significantly expanded our knowledge of cetacean species in European Atlantic waters, providing valuable information for conservation efforts and assessments of population status. The survey was a collaborative effort among scientists in eight countries bordering the Atlantic and was supported by the respective governments.

Sources: SCANS-IV survey results presented at the ASCOBANS Advisory Committee meeting