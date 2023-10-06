City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

I-NASA Izokwembula Isampula ku-Asteroid Bennu Eqoqwe yi-OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft

ByURobert Andrew

Oct 6, 2023
I-NASA Izokwembula Isampula ku-Asteroid Bennu Eqoqwe yi-OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft

NASA is set to provide the public with a glimpse of the asteroid sample brought back to Earth by its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. A livestream of the reveal will take place at 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11. The capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the surface of the near-Earth asteroid “Bennu” landed at a Department of Defense training site in the Utah desert on September 24. Since then, scientists have been conducting initial analyses of the sample.

OSIRIS-REx successfully obtained its sample from Bennu in 2020 and spent the following year and a half observing the asteroid from above. In May 2021, it began its journey back to Earth. Upon its arrival last month, the canister was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, to be opened.

Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is still in space and is now en route to an asteroid called Apophis, under a new mission name, OSIRIS-APEX.

Asteroid Bennu is estimated to be over 4.5 billion years old, and its materials could provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system and the origins of life on Earth. The mission has exceeded expectations by capturing more material than anticipated. Christopher Sneadr, NASA’s deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead, expressed excitement about the abundance of material, stating that “the very best ‘problem’ to have is that there is so much material, it’s taking longer than we expected to collect it.”

The livestream event will offer further information about the findings from the captured material thus far, bringing us closer to uncovering the secrets held within the asteroid.

Imithombo:
- Isikhungo se-NASA sikaJohnson Space

By URobert Andrew

Related Post

Isayensi

Izindandatho Zesihlahla Zibonisa Ubufakazi Besiphepho Esinamandla Solar Esingacekela phansi Impucuko Namuhla

Oct 10, 2023 UMampho Brescia
Isayensi

Ipuleti Le-Tectonic Elisanda Kutholwa Leminyaka Eyizigidi Eziyi-120: I-Pontus Plate

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Isayensi

Imojuli ye-Nauka yaseRussia ku-ISS Ihlangabezana Nokuvuza Kwesistimu Yokupholisa

Oct 10, 2023 UMampho Brescia

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

Izindandatho Zesihlahla Zibonisa Ubufakazi Besiphepho Esinamandla Solar Esingacekela phansi Impucuko Namuhla

Oct 10, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ipuleti Le-Tectonic Elisanda Kutholwa Leminyaka Eyizigidi Eziyi-120: I-Pontus Plate

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Imojuli ye-Nauka yaseRussia ku-ISS Ihlangabezana Nokuvuza Kwesistimu Yokupholisa

Oct 10, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-Voyager Probes: Isahlola I-Cosmos

Oct 10, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana