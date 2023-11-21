Diving into the Power of X-ray Scattering: Unveiling the Secrets of Materials

Scientists at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have recently completed a major upgrade to the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS), the world’s first hard X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL). This upgrade will make the XFEL beam an average of 10,000 times brighter and produce 8,000 times more pulses per second, enabling groundbreaking research in various scientific fields.

To fully utilize the enhanced capabilities of LCLS, cutting-edge scientific instruments and techniques have been developed. Two notable instruments, chemRIXS and qRIXS, utilize a method called resonant inelastic X-ray scattering (RIXS) to probe the properties of materials. By scattering X-ray pulses off a material, electrons deep inside the atoms are driven into higher energy states. As these electrons settle back down, they emit light, allowing researchers to analyze the material’s properties in fine detail.

This technique of RIXS has rapidly advanced, providing valuable insights into material behavior that cannot be obtained through other methods. With the LCLS upgrade, RIXS can now capture the dynamic transformation of materials over time. Researchers can observe the interplay between electronic charge, spin, atomic vibrations, and interactions, all of which occur on ultrafast timescales. This transformative capability is made possible by the increased brightness of the LCLS-II.

One exciting application of RIXS is the study of photosystem II (PS-II), a protein complex involved in photosynthesis. The transitional moments and electric charge flow during the water-splitting process of PS-II can be investigated using chemRIXS. This research can contribute to the development of cleaner and more efficient artificial photosynthetic systems.

At qRIXS, scientists will focus on unraveling the properties of quantum materials that exhibit intriguing phenomena like room-temperature superconductivity. Copper oxides, known as cuprates, are of particular interest due to their ability to carry electrical current with zero resistance at unexpectedly high temperatures. By studying charge density waves and their transitions, researchers aim to shed light on the mechanisms that underlie high-temperature superconductivity.

Another instrument, the Time-resolved Atomic, Molecular and Optical Science (TMO), allows scientists to measure ultrashort X-ray pulses that last for mere attoseconds. This unprecedented technique, named X-ray laser-enhanced attosecond pulse generation (XLEAP), offers highly precise insights into the dynamics of atomic and molecular processes.

With these instruments and techniques, researchers at LCLS can unravel the secrets of materials, pushing the boundaries of scientific understanding in the realms of physics, chemistry, and biology.

