Former NBA Lakers star-turned-actor, Rick Fox, has ventured into the world of sustainable building materials as the CEO and co-founder of Partanna, a startup focused on revolutionizing the concrete industry. The company has recently unveiled its first home in the Bahamas, constructed using an innovative alternative concrete that can capture and trap carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air. The goal is to build 999 more homes using this sustainable material, with the aim of reducing pollution from construction and combating climate change.

The production of traditional concrete has long been recognized as a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Cement, in particular, is responsible for over 8% of global CO2 emissions. Motivated by the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas in 2019, Rick Fox sought innovative solutions to address the impacts of climate change. Teaming up with material scientists, he developed a concrete mixture that eliminates the need for carbon-intensive cement. Instead, brine from desalination plants and a byproduct of steel production called slag are utilized. By removing cement, Partanna’s concrete significantly reduces CO2 emissions.

Unlike traditional concrete, the alternative concrete developed by Partanna cures at ambient temperatures, requiring less energy. It also contains binder ingredients that absorb CO2 from the air and trap it within the material. Even if a structure made with this concrete is eventually demolished, the captured CO2 remains within the material, allowing for its reuse as an aggregate for producing more sustainable concrete. Partanna refers to its concrete as “carbon negative,” claiming that the recently constructed 1,250-square-foot home has captured as much CO2 as 5,200 mature trees in a year.

To ensure credibility, Partanna has obtained certification from Verra, a leading carbon credit certifier. However, the company must transparently share its data and undergo a comprehensive analysis of its overall environmental impact to evaluate the scalability of its approach. While Partanna is not alone in its pursuit of sustainable building materials, having other players like Microsoft testing low-carbon concrete for its data centers, Partanna believes its material has an advantage due to its use of brine and its ability to strengthen when exposed to seawater. This makes it particularly suitable for the vulnerable low-lying islands of the Bahamas, which are facing increasing risks from storms and rising sea levels.

Partanna has partnered with the Bahamian government to construct 1,000 homes, starting with a community of 29 houses planned for next year. These homes will be part of a program that assists first-time homeowners and promotes sustainable construction practices. Through initiatives like Partanna’s, the construction industry can contribute to the fight against climate change while creating sustainable and resilient communities.

Imithombo:

– Justine Calma, The Verge