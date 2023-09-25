Ukubhekisisa I-Gravitational Lensing: Ukuthi IMisa Igoba Kanjani Isikhala

Gravitational lensing is a fascinating phenomenon that occurs when the path of light traveling through space is bent and distorted by the presence of massive objects. According to Einstein’s General Relativity, matter and energy bend spacetime, causing all of 3D space to curve around these objects.

When multiple masses are in orbit around each other, they emit gravitational waves. Any light passing through the distorted spacetime created by these masses will also be bent and magnified. This effect is similar to the way an optical lens works, but it is powered by gravity.

One of the most intriguing aspects of gravitational lensing is the ability to observe objects that would otherwise be too faint to detect. When light from a distant galaxy passes through a region of distorted spacetime, multiple images of the galaxy can be seen. This allows astronomers to study the properties of these galaxies in more detail.

Galaxy clusters often serve as the best gravitational lenses due to their incredibly large masses. However, individual massive and compact galaxies can also act as lenses under the right conditions. These compact galaxies are more commonly found in the early universe, around 10-12 billion years ago.

The recent launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided unprecedented views of distant galaxies and gravitational lensing. The JWST has discovered the most distant galaxies ever observed and has captured images of compact galaxies acting as gravitational lenses.

In one remarkable discovery, a distant massive, compact galaxy located 17 billion light-years away was found behaving as a gravitational lens. Its gravitational pull stretched the light from an even more distant galaxy into a ring-like shape.

Overall, gravitational lensing allows astronomers to study objects that would otherwise be inaccessible. By analyzing the bending and magnification of light, scientists can gain valuable insights into the properties of matter and the curvature of spacetime.

Imithombo:

– Source article: Gravitational Lensing: How Mass Bends Space by Ethan Siegel

– Image source: ESA, NASA, K. Sharon (Tel Aviv University) and E. Ofek (Caltech), NASA & ESA, J.M. Diego et al. (PEARLS collaboration), A&A, 2023, NASA, ESA & L. Calçada, NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and Jose M. Diego (IFCA), Brenda Frye (University of Arizona), Patrick Kamieneski (ASU), Tim Carleton (ASU), Rogier Windhorst (ASU), ESA/Hubble & NASAA, Frank Summers (STScI), Greg Bacon (STScI), Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Leah Hustak (STScI), Joseph Olmsted (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI); Science by: Steve Finkelstein (UT Austin), Rebecca Larson (RIT), Micaela Bagley (UT Austin), P. van Dokkum et al., Nature Astronomy accepted, 2023