Ucwaningo Lwezinhlaka Ezihlukahlukene Lembula Imininingwane Yomsebenzi Weseli Ebalulekile Ngesikhathi Sangempela

Researchers at Colorado State University have developed a new imaging technique that allows for the observation of key cellular interactions in real time. The technique, described in the journal Science Advances, captures interactions between DNA and proteins over time, providing a dynamic view of cellular processes that was not previously possible.

The researchers used a new microscopy approach that allows for the capturing of these interactions as movies, rather than single-image snapshots. This provides a more comprehensive understanding of important chemical modifications and cellular machinery involved in gene expression. The ability to observe these processes as movies offers a powerful tool for studying the impact of chemical modifications on proteins as they interact with DNA.

The team focused on tracking interactions between nucleosomes and RNA polymerase II (RNA pol II), which is responsible for transcribing DNA into mRNA. Using the new imaging technique, they were able to track nucleosomes at the single-molecule level in living cells while simultaneously monitoring local chemical modifications. This revealed that the dynamics of nucleosomes varied depending on the specific nearby chemical modifications, suggesting that cells have specialized areas with distinct functions and dynamics.

The research has important implications for understanding how cells regulate and utilize genetic information. By observing how genetic material responds during transcription and identifying areas for future transcription, researchers can gain insights into correcting aberrant behavior that may lead to diseases such as cancer.

The interdisciplinary nature of this research involved collaboration across the fields of biochemistry, biophysics, and microscopy. It required genetic manipulation of cells, complex imaging techniques, and data analysis. The findings offer valuable insights into the guiding principles behind cellular functioning and have broad applications in medicine and biology.

Further studies are planned to explore how nucleosomes can be modified with different reactions and in distinct locations within the cell. By examining the variations in these modifications, researchers hope to better understand how they can be used to fine-tune nucleosome mobility and gene expression.

