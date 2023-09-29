City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

I-NASA's Psyche Mission Ibambezelekile, Izokwethulwa ngo-Okthoba 12

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septhemba 29, 2023
NASA’s highly anticipated Psyche Mission, which aims to study the metallic asteroid named “Psyche,” has been delayed by one week. Originally scheduled to launch on October 5, 2023, from Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida, the mission will now take place on October 12, 2023. The delay is to allow for further inspections and verifications of the spacecraft and its instruments.

The new launch date, set for 10:16 a.m. EDT, will provide the NASA team with sufficient time to complete necessary verifications of the parameters used to control the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters. These verifications are crucial for the success of the mission, as they support science, power, thermal, spacecraft orientation, momentum management, and other mission requirements.

The Psyche asteroid, currently orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter, is of great scientific interest. NASA believes that its nickel-iron core played a vital role in the formation of our solar system. The Psyche Mission aims to study the asteroid’s composition, topography, and gravity. To achieve this, the mission will utilize a variety of scientific instruments, including a multispectral imager, magnetometer, and gamma ray and neutron meter.

Additionally, the Psyche Mission will test a revolutionary new laser communication technology called Deep Space Optical Communication (DSOC). Developed by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, DSOC enables more efficient deep-space communication by encoding data in photons at infrared wavelengths. This technology has the potential to significantly reduce the time it takes to transmit data between Earth and deep space.

The delayed launch date allows NASA to ensure that all requirements are met for a successful mission. The launch window will remain open between October 12 and October 25, providing ample opportunity for a successful launch.

Izincazelo:
1. Falcon Heavy: A powerful, reusable rocket developed by SpaceX for heavy lift missions.
2. Cold gas thrusters: Small rocket engines that use compressed gas, such as nitrogen, to maneuver spacecraft.
3. Multispectral imager: A camera capable of capturing images in multiple wavelengths of light to provide different types of scientific data.

Sources: NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory

