City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

Ingabe I-Consciousness ingumphumela we-Entropy in the Brain?

ByURobert Andrew

Oct 18, 2023
Ingabe I-Consciousness ingumphumela we-Entropy in the Brain?

A study published in 2016 suggests that consciousness might arise naturally as a result of our brains maximizing their information content, similar to the principle of entropy. Entropy refers to the progression of a system from order to disorder. Just like the Universe, which has been moving from a state of low entropy to high entropy since the Big Bang, our brains may also display higher entropy when we are fully conscious. This study used statistical mechanics to model the networks of neurons in the brains of nine participants, including seven with epilepsy.

The researchers compared the connectivity patterns in the participants’ brains when they were asleep versus awake, and during seizures versus a normal, ‘alert’ state. In both situations, the participants’ brains displayed higher entropy when in a fully conscious state. This suggests that consciousness could be an “emergent property” of a system that is trying to maximize information exchange. However, the study has limitations, such as a small sample size, and further research is needed to validate these findings.

Understanding human consciousness has long been a challenge for researchers. The quest to uncover its origins and why we have it is ongoing. This study offers a new perspective, suggesting that consciousness may be a side effect of our brain’s movement towards entropy. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it provides a starting point for future investigations into the relationship between brain organization and consciousness.

Source: Physical Review E

By URobert Andrew

Related Post

Isayensi

I-Antarctic Sea Ice at Record Low, Imiphumela Yomhlaba Esongelayo

Oct 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Isayensi

Ucwaningo Lwesayensi Yempilo Yemkhathi: Ukuhlola Okungaziwa Ngaphakathi KweSiteshi Somkhathi Samazwe Ngamazwe

Oct 21, 2023 UMampho Brescia
Isayensi

I-Binary Black Holes Ingase Izinze Kakhulu Kunokuba Bekukholakala Ngaphambilini

Oct 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

I-Antarctic Sea Ice at Record Low, Imiphumela Yomhlaba Esongelayo

Oct 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ucwaningo Lwesayensi Yempilo Yemkhathi: Ukuhlola Okungaziwa Ngaphakathi KweSiteshi Somkhathi Samazwe Ngamazwe

Oct 21, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-Binary Black Holes Ingase Izinze Kakhulu Kunokuba Bekukholakala Ngaphambilini

Oct 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

I-NASA's 16th Annual Von Braun Exploration Symposium Yokugxila Ekuthuthukisweni Kwesayensi Yezemkhathi Nokuhlola

Oct 20, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana