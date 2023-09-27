City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Inyanga Enkulu Yokugcina yango-2023 Yokukhanyisa Isibhakabhaka Ebusuku

ByUMampho Brescia

Septhemba 27, 2023
Inyanga Enkulu Yokugcina yango-2023 Yokukhanyisa Isibhakabhaka Ebusuku

The night sky will be graced with the sight of the fourth and final supermoon of 2023 this week. A supermoon occurs when a full moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit. According to NASA, this upcoming supermoon, known as the Corn Moon or Harvest Moon, will rise on Thursday night and will appear larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

This particular supermoon is extra special as it coincides with the autumnal equinox, which occurred on September 23. NASA estimates that the moon will be approximately 224,854 miles away from Earth, making it about 5% larger and 13% brighter than the average full moon in 2023.

If you miss this week’s supermoon, you will have to wait until September 2024 to witness the next one. However, this celestial event is not only significant for its astronomical beauty. It also aligns with the start of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a major holiday celebrated in China, and Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest festival.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to gaze at the mesmerizing sight of the final supermoon of 2023. It will be an enchanting experience to witness the moon in all its magnificence, shining brightly upon the autumn night sky.

