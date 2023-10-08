I-DLR Yakha Umbhede Wokuhlola We-Martian kanye ne-Lunar Exploration Bots

Ithimba lamarobhothi e-DLR, i-ejensi yasemkhathini yaseJalimane, yakhe umbhede wokuhlola wamamitha-skwele angu-1500 wamarobhothi abo azayo okuhlola i-Martian kanye ne-Lunar. Lo mbhede wokuhlola, otholakala edolobheni lase-Oberpfaffenhofen ngaphandle kwe-DLR's Robotic and Mechatronic Center, uhlinzeka ngendawo elingisayo yokuhlola ukusebenza kwala marobhothi.
Umbhede wokuhlola ufakwe izifanisi zakho kokubili indawo yenyanga ne-Martian, okuhlanganisa izinto ezifana ne-basalt, amatshe e-lava, ne-suevite. Ihlanganisa izithiyo ezihlukahlukene zendawo, njengezindunduma zesihlabathi, amagquma, imigudu, imihosha, amatshe amatshe, nezindunduma, okufanele amarobhothi adlule kuzo. Umgomo uwukuhlola amakhono amarobhothi ukuze akhiphe amasampula futhi azulazule ezinhlotsheni ezihlukene zendawo.
Isici esisodwa esibalulekile sokuhlola ukuhlanganiswa kwamaplathifomu amarobhothi amaningi. Umbhede wokuhlola uhlose ukuhlola ukuthi la marobhothi angasebenza kanjani ndawonye ngokufanele mayelana nokukhipha isampula nokuzulazula. Amarobhothi azophinde asebenzise amamephu esikhala adalwe ngendlela enamandla ukusiza ekuzulazuleni kwawo.
Nakuba umbhede wokuhlola unemikhawulo yawo, njengosayizi wawo kanye nokungabikho kwendawo evalwe nge-vacuum-seal noma ukulingisa amandla adonsela phansi, ufeza injongo yawo yokuhlinzeka ngendawo engokoqobo ukuze amarobhothi ahlolwe kuwo. Ayeklanyelwe ukuhlola ubulukhuni bemisebe noma izimo zomkhathi, ezingahlolwa ngezindlela ezihlukene.
Umgomo wokuqala wokusebenzisa lo mbhede wokuhlola kuzoba i-IDEFIX rover, ethuthukiswe ngokubambisana nesikhungo sase-French space CNES. I-rover izothunyelwa e-Phobos njengengxenye yemishini ye-MMX evela e-Japan.
Umbhede wokuhlola we-DLR we-Martian kanye ne-lunar exploration bots kulindeleke ukuthi ube yinsiza ebalulekile ye-ejensi nozakwethu bayo ekuthuthukiseni nasekucwengiseni ubuchwepheshe obudingekayo ohambweni lwasemkhathini lwesikhathi esizayo.
