Umgomo Omusha Wokuhlola Ukutholakala Kwe-Venus Okungaba Khona

For decades, scientists have debated whether or not the thick sulfuric acid clouds of Venus could support microbial life. Despite its inhospitable surface conditions, the mid-level atmosphere of Venus between 40 to 60 km altitude has been hypothesized to be somewhat Earth-like. However, there is a lack of direct data from the planet’s atmosphere. To address this, three privately funded missions led by MIT researchers are being planned to investigate the habitability and potential for life on Venus.

One of these missions, named the ‘Morningstar’ Venus mission, will be led by Estonia’s Tartu Observatory. Their instrument, known as the Tartu Observatory pH Sensor (TOPS), is scheduled to launch by 2030. TOPS will descend into the atmosphere of Venus and measure the acidity of individual cloud droplets, a crucial factor in determining habitability.

The majority of these cloud droplets are likely to contain high concentrations of sulfuric acid, which is known to be destructive to life as we know it on Earth. Previously, researchers had to infer the concentration of sulfuric acid through remote observations or in situ measurements of other atmospheric components. However, TOPS will be the first instrument to directly measure the acidity of cloud particles in the clouds of Venus.

TOPS will work by capturing photos of a sensor film that changes its fluorescent properties based on the acidity of the liquid in contact with its surface. It is expected to measure the acidities of approximately 1000 droplets by analyzing the images obtained onboard the probe.

Studying Venus is crucial for understanding exo-planets that share similarities with it. Gathering data from the planet’s atmosphere will help unravel the nature and evolution of terrestrial atmospheres. While proving non-lethal pH and temperature ranges would be a significant finding, it does not directly demonstrate the presence of life. Nonetheless, scientists hope that TOPS will discover pockets within Venus’ atmosphere where the lethal concentrations of sulfuric acid have been neutralized, potentially pointing to the existence of life-supporting conditions.

Determining the pH of the clouds is not only important for understanding acidity but can also provide insights into other chemical processes that occur in Venus’ atmosphere. The presence of salts or transition metals, which are crucial components of life as we know it, could be indicated by the pH. Additionally, determining the water activity of the droplets will further enhance our understanding of their potential to support life.

The operational lifespan of TOPS is expected to be limited, as the usable sensor film will be expended within seconds due to the high number of droplets hitting the plate. Transmitting data from the instrument while inside Venus’ dense atmosphere will also pose a challenge, but scientists hope to use the same spacecraft that delivered the descent probe to relay the data back to Earth.

Exploring the atmosphere of Venus is essential as it remains a mysterious and relatively unexplored part of our solar system. The opaque cloud layer of Venus conceals many secrets, and any new information regarding its atmospheric chemistry will be a significant step in understanding our neighboring planet.

Although the current understanding of Venus’ cloud composition makes the existence of life unlikely, the possibility of finding habitable pockets still raises questions about how life could survive the harsh conditions of acidity and dryness that characterize most, if not all, of Venus’ clouds. Speculatively, there might be a chance that Venus hosts a unique form of life that has adapted to its extreme environment.

In conclusion, the TOPS instrument will play a crucial role in advancing our knowledge of the habitability and potential for life on Venus. By directly measuring the acidity of cloud droplets, TOPS aims to unveil important insights into Venus’ atmosphere and contribute to our understanding of exo-planetary systems.

