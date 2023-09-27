City Life

Kwethulwa Ubuchwepheshe Obusha namandla e-AI

Isayensi

Izwekazi Elisanda Kuvezwa I-Zealandia Yembula Izimfihlo Ezifihliwe Zomhlaba

ByGabriel Botha

Septhemba 27, 2023
Izwekazi Elisanda Kuvezwa I-Zealandia Yembula Izimfihlo Ezifihliwe Zomhlaba

Geoscientists have made a groundbreaking discovery, unveiling a long-hidden continent known as Zealandia or Te Riu-a-Maui. This remarkable revelation comes after centuries of obscurity and marks a significant breakthrough in the field of geology. Zealandia, which spans a vast expanse of 1.89 million square miles, is now recognized as the world’s smallest, thinnest, and most youthful continent.

Unlike other continents, Zealandia is predominantly submerged beneath the ocean’s surface, with only a few scattered islands mirroring the topography of New Zealand. The discovery of Zealandia highlights the fact that even the most obvious phenomena can evade human understanding for extended periods. As one geologist involved in the discovery team observed, “This is an example of how something very obvious can take a while to uncover.”

Studying Zealandia has been challenging for scientists due to its submerged nature. They have relied on rock and sediment samples collected from the ocean floor, as well as drilling sites and shores of nearby islands. Through their research, geologists have uncovered interesting geological patterns in West Antarctica, hinting at the possibility of a subduction zone near the Campbell Plateau off the coast of New Zealand.

The findings from Zealandia’s investigation have led to the creation of an updated map, revealing the continent’s volcanic center and other significant geological features. This improved understanding of Zealandia’s geology brings to light its hidden secrets, providing valuable insights into what lies beneath the Earth’s oceans.

Overall, the discovery of Zealandia serves as a reminder that there is still much to learn and explore about our planet. It underscores the importance of continuous scientific efforts to unravel the mysteries that have eluded human comprehension for centuries.

Imithombo:
– Phys.org
-BBC

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Isayensi

I-NASA Ihlehlisa Ukwethulwa Kwe-Psyche Asteroid Mission ukuze Kuthuthukiswe Ukucushwa Kwe-Thruster

Septhemba 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Isayensi

Ukutholwa Kwezinsalela Zofudu Lwasolwandle Lwasendulo Kunikeza Ukuqonda Emlandweni Wokuziphendukela Kwemvelo

Septhemba 29, 2023 UMampho Brescia
Isayensi

Ukuqonda Amakhukhi kanye Nezinqubomgomo Zobumfihlo

Septhemba 29, 2023 UMampho Brescia

Uphuthelwe

Isayensi

I-NASA Ihlehlisa Ukwethulwa Kwe-Psyche Asteroid Mission ukuze Kuthuthukiswe Ukucushwa Kwe-Thruster

Septhemba 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ukutholwa Kwezinsalela Zofudu Lwasolwandle Lwasendulo Kunikeza Ukuqonda Emlandweni Wokuziphendukela Kwemvelo

Septhemba 29, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Ukuqonda Amakhukhi kanye Nezinqubomgomo Zobumfihlo

Septhemba 29, 2023 UMampho Brescia 0 Amazwana
Isayensi

Izikhukhula zomfula wasendulo e-Gangetic Plain Zihlinzeka Ngemininingwane Ngezikhukhula Ezinkulu Ezizayo

Septhemba 29, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Amazwana